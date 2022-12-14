The Atlanta Hawks will try to get back above the .500 mark overall this season when they face the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. Atlanta has lost four of its last five games, including a 128-103 setback at Memphis on Monday. Orlando is riding a three-game winning streak after beating Toronto twice over the weekend.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Atlanta is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Magic vs. Hawks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 225.

Magic vs. Hawks spread: Magic +2.5

Magic vs. Hawks over/under: 225 points

Magic vs. Hawks money line: Orlando +118, Atlanta -140

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando is playing its best basketball of the season, riding a season-high three-game winning streak coming into this matchup. The Magic picked up a win against the Lakers in overtime last Wednesday before beating Toronto at home on Friday and Sunday. This is their longest winning streak since February 2021, and they have a chance to win four straight games for the first time since 2020.

Star rookie Paolo Banchero has scored at least 20 points in four straight games, averaging 8.8 rebounds during that stretch. Second-year wing Franz Wagner scored a season-high 34 points in the first win over Toronto before adding 23 points on Sunday. Orlando has covered the spread at a 12-6 clip in its last 18 home games, while Atlanta has only covered once in its last five games.

Why the Hawks can cover

Atlanta has already picked up a pair of wins against Orlando this season, with star guard Trae Young scoring 30 points in the first meeting and 25 points in the second. He missed Monday's game against Memphis due to a back injury and is questionable to play on Wednesday. Bogdan Bogdanovic sat out of that game to rest, but he will be available for this game.

Bogdanovic has only played in five games this season, but he is the team's third-leading scorer with 18.0 points per game. Orlando is dealing with some injury issues of its own, as Jonathan Isaac (knee), Chuma Okeke (knee), Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) and Jalen Suggs (ankle) are all going to miss this game. The Hawks have won eight of the last nine meetings between these teams, covering the spread in seven of the last eight matchups.

