NBA coaching tracker, candidates, rumors, updates: Knicks conclude interviews, must make decision
Now that the offseason is here for the 14 teams that didn't make the playoffs, they'll evaluate their coaching situations to see if a change is needed.
The Knicks' Jeff Hornacek, the Magic's Frank Vogel and the Hornets' Steve Clifford have already gotten the axe. Also, Mike Budenholzer and the Hawks have mutually agreed to part ways after five seasons. We'll continue to update this post with the latest firings, hires and rumors from around the league.
|Team
|OUT
|IN
|NEWS
|Steve Clifford
|VACANT
|The Hornets cut ties with coach Steve Clifford after failing to make the playoffs for a second straight season. Clifford compiled a 196-214 record in Charlotte.
|Frank Vogel
|VACANT
|The Magic fired Vogel after two years and a 54-110 record in Orlando. Vogel had his struggles, but he also didn't have a lot of talent to work with. When a team is pretty egregiously tanking, it's easy to hang the coach out to dry, and apparently Vogel took the brunt of that this season.
|Jeff Hornacek
|VACANT
|The Knicks fired Hornacek after two seasons as the team's coach and a 60-104 record, the sixth-worst in the league during that time. New York has concluded interviews for coaching candidates this week; president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry are expected to make a final decision soon.
|Jason Kidd
|Joe Prunty (interim)
|The Bucks fired Kidd after he led the Bucks to a 23-22 start to his fourth season, and replaced him with Prunty for the remainder of the season. Chances are they'll be looking elsewhere for a permanent replacement this offseason.
|David Fizdale
|J.B. Bickerstaff
|Fizdale might have been the most shocking firing of the season, as he was let go amid a reported struggle with Grizzlies center Marc Gasol. Fizdale is considered a hot commodity to grab another coaching job this offseason. In the end, the Grizzlies decided to stick with Bickerstaff, signing him to a three-year deal.
|Earl Watson
|VACANT
|It didn't take the Suns long to realize that Watson wasn't their guy -- he was fired after just three games -- and Triano did an admirable job guiding the tanking efforts for the rest of the season. They'll search for a new coach this offseason to figure out which players are going to be a part of their future. Triano is reportedly no longer considered for the full-time gig. In addition, the Suns have already interviewed Spurs assistant James Borrego, and they also met with former Hornets coach Steve Clifford.
|Mike Budenholzer
|VACANT
|After showing frustration with the Hawks for their direction moving forward, Mike Budenholzer and the team have mutually agreed to part ways. Budenholzer's top choice is reportedly the Knicks. He also withdrew his name from consideration for the Suns job.
Rumors
- Knicks rumors: New York has met with the following candidates: Mike Woodson, David Fizdale, Jerry Stackhouse, Mark Jackson, Kenny Smith, Mike Budenholzer, Juwan Howard, James Borrego, Jay Larranaga, Mike Brown and former Cavaliers coach David Blatt, who is coaching in Europe. The team concluded its interviews, with Warriors associate coach and former Cavaliers coach Brown being the last interviewee, per ESPN. President Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry are expected to make a final decision this week.
- Suns rumors: Suns have removed Jay Triano from consideration for its coaching position, according to ESPN. Mike Budenholzer has withdrawn his name from consideration, according to ESPN. David Fizdale, Steve Clifford, Kevin McHale, Frank Vogel, James Borrego, Jason Kidd and Vinny Del Negro are among the candidates.
- Hornets rumors: Charlotte reportedly set up meetings with the following candidates: Ettore Messina, Ime Udoka, David Fizdale and Jerry Stackhouse.
- Magic rumors: The Magic have secured interviews with the following candidates: Jerry Stackhouse, David Vanterpool and Ime Udoka. Blazers coach Terry Stotts is reportedly on the hot seat, and if he's fired, the Magic will show interest, according to the New York Times. President of basketball operations Jeff Weltman has indicated he would rather fill the coaching job "sooner than later," according to the Orlando Sentinel.
- Pistons rumors: Pistons coach and president of basketball operations Stan Van Gundy will reportedly meet with owner Tom Gores to discuss his future with the organization, according to ESPN.
- Hawks rumors: The Hawks have parted ways with coach Mike Budenholzer after his reported displeasure with Atlanta's future plans. He is interviewing with the Knicks and withdrew his name from consideration with the Suns after an interview. The Hawks have received permission to meet with Blazers assistant Nate Tibbetts, who is reportedly a serious candidate to replace Budenholzer. They also met with Golden State assistant Jarron Collins, according to ESPN. Hornets assistant Stephen Silas, who worked with Hawks' GM Travis Schlenk with the Warriors, is reportedly interviewing with the team on Tuesday, per ESPN.
Possible coaching candidates
- David Blatt, 58, former Cavaliers coach; current Turkish Super League coach
- James Borrego, 41, current Spurs assistant
- Mike Brown, 48, former Cavaliers coach; current Warriors associate coach
- Mike Budenholzer, 48, former Hawks coach
- Steve Clifford, 56, former Hornets coach
- Vinny Del Negro, 51, former Bulls and Clippers head coach
- David Fizdale, 43, former Grizzlies coach
- Jeff Hornacek, 54, former Knicks and Suns coach
- Mark Jackson, 53, former Warriors coach; current TV analyst
- Jason Kidd, 45, former Nets and Bucks coach
- Jay Larranaga, 42, current Celtics assistant
- Ettore Messina, 58, current Spurs assistant
- Stephen Silas, 45, current Hornets assistant
- Kenny Smith, 53, current TV analyst
- Jerry Stackhouse, 43, current G League coach (Raptors 905)
- Nate Tibbetts, 40, current Blazers assistant
- Ime Udoka, 40, current Spurs assistant
- Jeff Van Gundy, 56, former Knicks and Rockets coach; current TV analyst
- David Vanterpool, 45, firmer Trail Blazers assistant
- Frank Vogel, 44, former Magic and Pacers coach
- Mike Woodson, 60, former Hawks and Knicks coach; current Clippers assistant
