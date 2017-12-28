NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights: Celtics pull off epic comeback vs. Rockets
Check back throughout the night for updates from around the league
It's a modest Thursday slate with five games on tap, but some of the league's best teams are in action. Keep it right here for the latest scores, highlights and news from the night's action.
NBA scores for Thursday, Dec. 28
All times Eastern
- Orlando Magic 102, Detroit Pistons 89 (Box Score)
- Milwaukee Bucks 102, Minnesota Timberwolves 96 (Box Score)
- Boston Celtics 99, Houston Rockets 98 (Box Score)
- San Antonio Spurs 119, New York Knicks 107 (Box Score)
- Philadelphia 76ers at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
What a comeback!
The Celtics trailed the Rockets by as many as 26 points, and the game looked to be getting out of hand. Slowly but surely, Boston chipped away at the lead, and ended up sealing the victory with an Al Horford basket and a couple of late offensive fouls on James Harden.
Welcome back, Aaron Gordon
Missing seven of the last eight games with a calf injury didn't seem to affect Aaron Gordon's hops. He got started early in his return with a reverse jam off the alley-oop from Elfrid Payton.
Giannis throws it down
Must be nice to have arms and legs this long ...
Bledsoe with the steal and the slam
Sometimes you forget how athletic Eric Bledsoe is, and then he does something like this.
And-ones
- Warriors coach Steve Kerr announced that Steph Curry is expected to return to the court on Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies. He's been sidelined with a sprained ankle since Dec. 4.
- On Thursday, the Houston Rockets signed veteran high-flying guard/forward Gerald Green to a one-year deal.
- Timberwolves guard Jeff Teague is expected to miss 2-4 weeks with a sprained MCL in his left knee.
