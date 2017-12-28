NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights: Celtics pull off epic comeback vs. Rockets

It's a modest Thursday slate with five games on tap, but some of the league's best teams are in action. Keep it right here for the latest scores, highlights and news from the night's action.

NBA scores for Thursday, Dec. 28

All times Eastern

What a comeback!

The Celtics trailed the Rockets by as many as 26 points, and the game looked to be getting out of hand. Slowly but surely, Boston chipped away at the lead, and ended up sealing the victory with an Al Horford basket and a couple of late offensive fouls on James Harden.

Welcome back, Aaron Gordon

Missing seven of the last eight games with a calf injury didn't seem to affect Aaron Gordon's hops. He got started early in his return with a reverse jam off the alley-oop from Elfrid Payton.

Giannis throws it down

Must be nice to have arms and legs this long ...

Bledsoe with the steal and the slam

Sometimes you forget how athletic Eric Bledsoe is, and then he does something like this.

