Nets vs. Magic odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 6 predictions from proven computer model

Teams hoping to improve their outlook for the NBA playoff picture meet up on Monday evening when the Brooklyn Nets (16-18) travel to the Amway Center to take on the Orlando Magic (16-20) at 7 p.m. ET. Though there are still months to go, the Magic are currently the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, with the Nets are just one game ahead as the No. 7 seed. The latest Magic vs. Nets odds show Orlando as a five-point favorite, down half a point from the opening line, while the over-under for total points is 212.5, up two points from the opener.

The Magic received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 109-96 to Utah. Terrence Ross (24 points) and Nikola Vucevic (22 points) were the top scorers for the Magic. Orlando was outscored 33-21 in the final quarter. Ross is averaging 21.3 points per game over his last three games. Vucevic is averaging 22 points per game over his past five.

Meanwhile, injuries continue to be the story for the Nets. Brooklyn knew it wouldn't have Kevin Durant (Achilles) this season, but Kyrie Irving's shoulder injury has been a tough blow. He remains out indefinitely.

Guard Caris LeVert (thumb) is back in the lineup, but he has seen some restrictions on his minutes as he works towards a full return. Center DeAndre Jordan (knee) is probable for Monday's matchup.

The Nets have lost five straight and failed to cover in each one, dropping them below .500 against the spread this season (16-18). The Magic, however, haven't been any better, posting a 15-19-2 mark against the number in the 2019-20 NBA season.

