The Orlando Magic will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Barclays Center. Brooklyn is 7-6 overall and 5-4 at home, while the Magic are 6-6 overall and 3-3 on the road. The Magic won three of the four games between the teams last season. James Harden, acquired as part of a four-team trade earlier in the week, could make his debut in this matchup, but he's considered questionable as the the teams work to finalize all details of the transaction.

Brooklyn is favored by nine points in the latest Nets vs. Magic odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 226.

Nets vs. Magic spread: Nets -9

Nets vs. Magic over-under: 226 points

Nets vs. Magic money line: Orlando +320, Brooklyn -400



What you need to know about the Magic

The Magic lost their fourth consecutive game on Friday to Boston, 124-97. Aaron Gordon led the Magic in scoring with 17 points. Nikola Vucevic, Dwayne Bacon and Cole Anthony each scored 15 points. Boston forced 16 Orlando turnovers and cashed 13 of them in for 16 points. The Celtics led by 16 points after three quarters and put the game out of reach for good with a 13-0 spurt to open the fourth.

The Magic missed nine of 12 3-point attempts in the first half on Friday, and 21 of 28 overall. Orlando was also scheduled to play Boston on Wednesday, but that game was postponed due to health and safety protocols. The Magic have a 66-51 all-time record vs. the Nets. They have lost 10 of 13 matchups at the Barclays Center. Evan Fournier (back) and Michael Carter-Williams (foot) did not play vs. Boston.

What you need to know about the Nets

Whenever he is cleared to play, Harden will be reunited with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn. The two played together for three seasons (2009-12) in Oklahoma City, taking the team to the Western Conference Finals twice. Harden and Durant have combined for seven of the last 11 NBA scoring titles. The third member of the Nets' newly-formed superstar trio, Kyrie Irving, remains out due to health and safety protocols.

The Nets have won four of their last six games and two straight, including a 116-109 win over the Knicks on Wednesday. Durant scored 26 points as he played on consecutive games for the first time since his Achilles surgery that caused him to miss last season.

He has scored 20-plus points in nine consecutive games, a franchise record. Brooklyn notched the win despite having just nine available players because of the trade and Irving's absence. Joe Harris and Bruce Brown each scored 15 points. A 15-2 Nets run at the end of the first half broke the game open.

