New Kobe Bryant sneaker by Nike will reportedly be released in March

Basketball fans may been trying to get their hands on Kobe Bryant sneakers since the Lakers legend died in January but haven't had a ton of luck. Bryant-related merchandise from most big brand have sold out. Nike even took all of their Kobe merchandise off their website and the only way to purchase past Kobe sneakers has been through bidding sites that had elevated prices.

However, according to Footwear News, the "Lakers" Zoom Kobe 5 Protro is going to be released on March 26 at select retailers. As should come as no surprise, the Kobe 5 Protro will be purple and gold to resemble the Los Angeles Lakers. The Protro made its debut back in 2010 and was the sneaker that Bryant wore during the 2010 NBA Finals when he captured his fifth and final NBA title with Los Angeles.

While the Protro isn't a new sneaker by any stretch, minor changes were made while maintaining the original look. At this time, Nike has yet to officially reveal when the Kobe 5 Protro will be released.

Spurs star DeMar DeRozan sported the sneakers with the classic purple and gold look recently.

Kobe sneakers were already in high demand in the weeks following his death. It's extremely likely that this sneaker is going to be one that every sneakerhead will want to purchase.