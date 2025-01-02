On Nov. 11, 2020, I attempted to predict who would win the next 10 NBA championships. I got a few right. The Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors were both on my list, and they both won titles. Some of my predictions aren't looking so hot. A Dallas Mavericks dynasty has not yet come to pass. In theory, "Zion Williamson's healthiest season" hasn't happened yet, so the New Orleans Pelicans aren't exactly off of the board. "Whoever drafts Emoni Bates" might accidentally come to pass. He's played only 133 total minutes, but hey, he's technically a Cleveland Cavalier, and they could win it all!

On balance, I got much more wrong than I got right, but that's the expectation. Looking a full decade into the future is probably unrealistic. But now, the 2020s are half over. I might not have enough mystical power to scope out a full decade, but half of one? Yeah, I think that's well within my reach.

So here's what we're going to do. Below, we will divide the next five years of NBA history into a handful of categories. Some will be obvious, like "who will win the next five championships?" and "who will win the next five MVP awards?" Others will be a bit more creative, and won't go year-by-year, but rather, will attempt to encompass the entire five-year period. By the end of this exercise, you should know with absolute clarity how the next five years of professional basketball will play out, starting with our next five champions.

Who will win the next five NBA championships?

This one is pretty self-explanatory, so let's just dive right in:

The 2025 NBA champions will be the Cleveland Cavaliers. We've had six champions in the last six seasons. We all assumed Denver was a lock last season, and all saw how that played out. Boston is certainly a viable pick, but I'm leaning toward the recent history of champions wearing down during their title defenses. That leaves the Cavaliers and Thunder as the two obvious favorites. I'm leaning Cleveland very slightly right now. Donovan Mitchell has a bit more playoff experience than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Oklahoma City's health scares me a bit more. The Thunder are probably too patient for a big deadline upgrade. At least at this stage, Cleveland is set up for home-court advantage. There's not a wrong answer between them (or Boston, for that matter), but by the slimmest of margins, I think this is Cleveland's year.

Who will win the next five MVP awards?

Something important to remember, as I cover every year: the NBA award, historically, has a defined age bracket. Since Derrick Rose won in 2011, every MVP winner has been between 24 and 28 years old (using Basketball-Reference's Feb. 1 cutoff for season age). That is something we plan to keep in mind here, but won't necessarily stick to religiously. And so, here are our upcoming MVPs:

The 2025 NBA MVP will be Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo have (barely) aged out of our ideal bracket. Can they still win? Sure. But Gilgeous-Alexander is gaining steam right now

Who will be five breakout stars of the next five years?

Breakout star can mean different things for different players. I genuinely believe some of these players have MVP potential (as I just showed you above). In other cases, we are just talking about a player who I believe will be far better than their current reputation suggests. In each, I will try to provide a comparison to a previous breakout player to help explain what I expect.

Cade Cunningham will be to the next five years what Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was to the last . I came very close to naming Cunningham my 2029 MVP pick over Edwards, only wavering because of Edwards' superior jump shot and the easy narrative cohesion an Edwards pick formed with some of my other predictions. But Cunningham will be in the running. Nobody expected Gilgeous-Alexander to be an MVP five years ago. He was held back by a tanking roster in his youth. That's where Cunningham is now. His best teammate is another primary ball-handler (who was considered for this list! I almost included Jaden Ivey as someone's Jalen Brunson, a No. 2 option-turned-No. 1 on his second team). Despite this offseason's additions, Detroit still has pretty limited spacing and no proven veteran defenders. Cunningham is doing everything for this team. His shot may not be as reliable as Edwards', and he's not as athletic either, but he has MVP-level craft and his size is going to open a lot of doors for him. If you trust Trajan Langdon to run this team, you should expect the Pistons to be very good in a few years. I'm expecting Cunningham to be at the center of that growth.

Who will be the surprise contenders of the next five years?

We're going to split these next two categories into two parts. We will have both a surprise contender and biggest disappointment for the next quarter of the 2020s (essentially, teams that will either come on or fall off right about now and be a big story over the next few years) and then another for the final quarter of the 2020s (teams that will either rise into or fall out of national prominence a few years from now and be big stories in 2027, 2028 and 2029).

And so, our immediate surprise contender will be the Atlanta Hawks. Atlanta has found a real formula this season: surround Trae Young with athletic wings. It's working wonders. Their 18-16 record doesn't do justice to what is happening here. They're beating great teams and developing a culture that's sustainable, and remember how young the core pieces are. Jalen Johnson has a real chance to make an All-Star team at 23. Dyson Daniels could win Defensive Player of the Year at 21. Zaccharie Risacher is only 19 and getting better by the day. None of them are shooting especially well. If any of them improve and Young gets back to his peak levels on that front, the Hawks are going to be a scary playoff team. There is a chance the Hawks play the Bucks in the first round this season as the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds in the Eastern Conference. If that matchup comes to pass, I'm telling you now that I'm picking the Hawks. I don't know if they ever make it back to the conference finals, but a few months ago we were worried about the Hawks sending multiple lottery picks to the Spurs. That's not really on the table anymore. The Hawks look very good.

Our upcoming surprise contender will be the Utah Jazz. Their ceiling is higher than Atlanta's, but it's going to take a little bit of luck. As soon as the Jazz get the right high lottery pick, they're off to the races. It took Danny Ainge three years to build a team bad enough that Will Hardy and Lauri Markkanen couldn't save it. Just imagine what they can do with the right incoming rookie and a front office that's actually, you know, trying to win. The Jazz are as loaded with draft assets as the Thunder and can go get more if they decide to trade their few remaining worthwhile veterans. This team is a slumbering giant. The only piece they're waiting for is the prospect with All-NBA talent. Once they get that player, they'll pivot into contention mode quickly and start spending those assets they've been accumulating.

Who will be the biggest disappointment of the next five years?

Our immediate disappointment will be the Phoenix Suns. Granted, expectations for the Suns have certainly waned over the past year or so, but I am going to take a bold and deeply personal risk by reviving potentially the worst take of my career and going double-or-nothing: just as I once claimed that Chris Paul would never won a playoffs series with the Suns, today I will predict that Kevin Durant never wins another playoff series with the Suns (he has technically won one already). The Suns are 3-9 in their last 12 games as of this writing. Despite all of their shot-creation, they still rank only 9th in offense. Their centers are the worst position group any aspiring contender has. Jusuf Nurkic might as well lay out a red carpet to the rim, because that's what drivers see when he's protecting the basket. Bradley Beal is a $25 million player making more than $50 million. As I've written, this is an old-world super team playing in a league that has outgrown them, and they really don't have the assets to fix this. My prediction is that they lose in either the Play-In or first round this season, delude themselves into running it back one more time, and then Durant finishes his career elsewhere. Come and get me, Old Takes Exposed.

Our longer-term disappointment will be the Minnesota Timberwolves. Success starts at the top. Right now, there is an ongoing battle for ownership of this team between one of the NBA's cheapest owners over the past three decades and a new ownership group that could reportedly be even cheaper. Minnesota has already made one unsuccessful mega trade for financial purposes recently with its Karl-Anthony Towns swap. Do you trust whoever ends up with the team not to make another? Alexander-Walker and Naz Reid will be unrestricted free agents this offseason. Julius Randle could be as well, but given the season he's had and the limited market he's likely to see in free agency, he could just as easily pick up his player option and leave Minnesota in the desperate position of not having enough money to keep both of their key reserves. As I wrote above, I expect Alexander-Walker to be the odd man out and thrive elsewhere. Maybe they turn Randle into something useful, but they're out of draft capital to trade, and odds are, their priority will be long-term savings. Rudy Gobert is 32. How much longer will his prime be? The Timberwolves have a few narrow avenues back into the championship race. If they could trade Randle for someone that fits better now, while they still have their affordable depth, maybe they could get into the conversation this year. If Rob Dillingham becomes the star they hope he'll be, suddenly Edwards has a long-term partner. The likeliest outcome, though, is that the Timberwolves never make it as far as they did a season ago with so many young teams ascending in the West. I think that is eventually going to cost them Edwards. Speaking of which...

Who will be the best player traded in each of the next five years?

Straightforward here. We're going year by year:

The best player traded in 2025 will be Zion Williamson. Remember, the language here we're using is best, not most valuable. I think there's a reasonable chance De'Aaron Fox gets traded, but his ceiling is lower than Zion's. I'm reasonably confident that Jimmy Butler gets traded, but at his age, his ceiling is lower as well. Ignore all of the other factors at play here. How often does a player with MVP potential become available for a trade in such a way that basically any team could be a viable destination? The Pelicans currently have the worst record in the NBA at 5-29. My suspicion is that, after receiving a high lottery pick, they decide to lean into a youth movement around that player, Herb Jones and Trey Murphy and pull the plug on the Williamson-Brandon Ingram era. Given Williamson's injury issues, the asset cost likely wouldn't be absurd, and he doesn't have the leverage right now to demand a specific destination. A small market could bet its future on him knowing it has no other chance at adding a veteran with such a talent. More tantalizingly, an organization with a history of rehabilitating flawed players could take a crack at him (hello, Miami) at the moment in which his value is lowest. For the record, I am emphatically of the opinion that any team with the chance to trade for Williamson should do it. Talents like him don't come around very often. That's why it's hardly a guarantee that he gets traded, but I suspect the Pelicans are fed up wasting seasons waiting for him to get healthy.

What will be the five biggest changes in the NBA over the next five years?

These can be any major league changes. We'll go in order from likeliest to least likely: