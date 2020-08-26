Watch Now: NBA Recap: Clippers Take 3-2 Series Lead ( 2:11 )

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George had been struggling throughout his team's first round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks. However, George bounced back with 35 points on 12-of-18 shooting as he paced the Clippers in a 154-111 win in Game 5. Following the game, George revealed that he had been dealing with anxiety and depression while being in the NBA bubble and that attributed to his struggles on the court.

During Wednesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson spoke about George's comments and while he respected George touching on the subject, Samson didn't believe that George had anxiety and depression if it went away due to a strong performance.

"Shooting 12-for-18 does not cure you of anxiety and depression," Samson said. "If that's what it took it cure you, you did not have anxiety and depression. It requires therapy. But it requires a lot of work, self growth, self improvement, eliminating delusion, why you feel the way you feel. It doesn't get cured when you have a good moment or a good day. It helps when you pile on enough good days in a row and you realize that your coping mechanisms are starting to work."

George certainly had a tremendous evening on the court as he scored those 35 points in just 25 minutes. Like many, Samson believes that mental health is something that needs to be talked about more. However, he just doesn't believe that George could cure himself of anxiety and depression just by having a big game.