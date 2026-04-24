The Portland Trail Blazers evened their first-round series with the San Antonio Spurs at 1-1 on Tuesday and Victor Wembanyama has been diagnosed with a concussion, which has everyone in the Pacific Northwest suddenly dreaming of their first playoff series victory since 2019. And, just maybe, Damian Lillard's return?

Lillard, who spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Trail Blazers, returned to the team in free agency last summer, but has not played this season due to a torn Achilles tendon. Monday will be one year since Lillard suffered the injury while playing for the Milwaukee Bucks, and The Oregonian reported Thursday that the Trail Blazers are being "open-minded" about the idea that he could play in the postseason.

Here's more from The Oregonian's report:

"'I wouldn't rule anything out,'" a source said, "'or get too excited about anything.'" "A source said Lillard is 'close' and that his return before the end of the postseason is "not impossible." Any appearance would need to be in a later round or "deep, deep" in the series against the Spurs. At a minimum, the team is being open-minded about the possibility."

The Trail Blazers' social media accounts hinted at Lillard's return ahead of Game 2 by posting a video of him getting shots up with the eyeballs emoji.

When Trail Blazers coach Tiago Splitter was asked about Lillard's status after practice on Thursday, he said the nine-time All-Star would "probably not" play against the Spurs.

"He's working out," Splitter said. "He's trying to get ready to play. When that's going to be, we don't know. All I can say is that he's working out as he always does. Whatever you guys saw on that film is what he's been doing the last two or three months. He's working every day. He's the first one to get to the practice facility every day at 7 a.m., shooting a thousand shots, drills, that's who Dame is."

There's still a long way to go in this series, and Lillard's return does not appear imminent. All of this could just be the organization's attempt to get some positive PR out there after a parade of stories about new owner Tom Dundon's cheapness.

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For what it's worth, Lillard himself said "I don't plan on it," when asked at media day back in September if there was a scenario where he would return this season. But plans can change. No one expected Lillard to return this season in part because no one expected the Trail Blazers to have a real chance of playing into May.

Now, suddenly, both are possible. If the Trail Blazers can pull off an upset against the Spurs, we may all have to set our watches to Dame Time.