Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was ejected in the opening minutes of Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. This came after Green put Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a headlock during an altercation.

Gobert even had a theory as to why Green got ejected so quickly during Tuesday's contest.

"Every time Steph doesn't play, he doesn't want to play without his guy Steph so he does anything he can to get ejected," Gobert said after the game.

It appears that Gobert actually has a leg to stand on when it comes to this statement.

According to Spotrac, Green has received 18 ejections since he entered the NBA back in 2012. When it comes to the first seven ejections of his career, Green was tossed from games in which Curry was actively playing.

The first instance in which Green was ejected while Curry was inactive came on Nov. 11, 2019. Curry was dealing with a broken hand at the time. Green ended up receiving a pair of technical fouls during that contest. Ironically enough, that game came against Gobert when he was a member of the Utah Jazz.

Following that incident, Green's next four ejections came in games in which Curry wasn't playing. Green was also ejected on Jan. 4, 2020 (vs. the Pistons), Feb. 27, 2020 (vs. the Lakers), Feb. 20, 2021 (vs. the Hornets), March 20, 2022 (vs. the Spurs), and Jan. 4, 2023 (vs. the Pistons). If you count Green's ejection on Tuesday, seven of his last 11 ejections took place in games that Curry wasn't playing in.