Warriors vs. Hornets odds: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 4 predictions from advanced computer model

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 8-14 overall and 4-6 at home, while Golden State is 4-18 overall and 2-11 on the road. The Hornets have lost two in a row and seven of their past nine games. The Warriors, meanwhile, have lost the first three games on their current five-game road trip. They have also lost six of their past seven games. Charlotte is favored by three-points in the latest Hornets vs. Warriors odds, while the over-under is set at 210.5. Before entering any Warriors vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $1,400 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 7 on a blistering 15-3 run on all top-rated NBA against the spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Hornets vs. Warriors 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Charlotte was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as the Hornets fell 109-104 to Phoenix. Charlotte's defeat overshadowed a quality game from Marvin Williams, who had 22 points in addition to five boards. The Hornets overcame a 20-point deficit but then could not hold onto a seven-point lead. Devonte' Graham finished with 15 points and 13 assists. It was his seventh double-double this season.

Meanwhile, Golden State suffered a grim 104-79 defeat to Atlanta. Glenn Robinson III wasn't much of a difference maker for the Warriors; he finished with only six points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court. The 79 points was a season low for Golden State. Draymond Green missed Monday's game with a heel injury. Kevon Looney returned from a back injury and was on a playing time limit. He saw 15 minutes of action as he played for the first time since the season opener.

Charlotte has allowed opponents to shoot 48.9 percent from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. But the Warriors have only been able to knock down 42.9 percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the NBA.

So who wins Warriors vs. Hornets? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Warriors vs. Hornets spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.