Warriors vs. Thunder odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Oct. 27 predictions from proven computer model

Teams searching for their first win of the season meet when the Golden State Warriors visit the Oklahoma City Thunder in a Western Conference matchup on Sunday. The Warriors (0-1), who placed first in the Pacific Division at 57-25 a year ago, opened the season with a 141-122 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday. The Thunder (0-2), who placed fourth in the Northwest Division at 49-33 in 2018-19, have lost at Utah and against Washington to start the year. Tip-off from the Chesapeake Energy Center in Oklahoma City is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Golden State is a one-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Thunder odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 223.

The model knows the Warriors have experienced success through the years, winning six NBA titles, including three this decade. Golden State has also won seven division crowns, including five in a row.

Guard Stephen Curry opened the season with a game-high 23 points against the Clippers, including four rebounds and four assists. Curry has dominated the Thunder at times in his career and is averaging 24.8 points, 6.8 assists, and 4.8 rebounds against them. In two games last season, he torched Oklahoma City for 32.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and six assists.

But just because Golden State has been the class of the conference for the past several years does not guarantee it will cover the Warriors vs. Thunder spread on Sunday.

That's because Oklahoma City, which has compiled a 2,283-1,935 all-time record in 53 seasons, has had 10 straight winning seasons. The Thunder have won one NBA title (1979) and four conference championships. Oklahoma City has also won 11 division crowns and has made 31 playoff appearances.

Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who played for the Clippers last season, has started his Thunder career with a bang and had a huge game against Washington on Friday, scoring a career-high 28 points, including two three-pointers, with seven rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals in 36 minutes of action.

