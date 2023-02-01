Who's Playing
Orlando @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Orlando 20-31; Philadelphia 32-17
What to Know
The Orlando Magic will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Wells Fargo Center at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday. They aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
The Philadelphia 76ers are out to make up for these teams' contest on Monday. The Magic picked up a 119-109 win. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 30-17 deficit. Orlando relied on the efforts of power forward Paolo Banchero, who had 29 points along with nine boards, and center Moe Wagner, who had 22 points in addition to six rebounds.
Orlando's victory brought them up to 20-31 while the 76ers' defeat pulled them down to 32-17. Two stats to keep an eye on: Orlando is stumbling into the matchup with the fifth fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 111.3 on average. Philadelphia's defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the fourth fewest points allowed per game in the league at 111. Orlando might struggle to break 100.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.00
Odds
The 76ers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Philadelphia have won 17 out of their last 28 games against Orlando.
- Jan 30, 2023 - Orlando 119 vs. Philadelphia 109
- Nov 27, 2022 - Philadelphia 133 vs. Orlando 103
- Nov 25, 2022 - Philadelphia 107 vs. Orlando 99
- Mar 13, 2022 - Philadelphia 116 vs. Orlando 114
- Jan 19, 2022 - Philadelphia 123 vs. Orlando 110
- Jan 05, 2022 - Philadelphia 116 vs. Orlando 106
- Nov 29, 2021 - Philadelphia 101 vs. Orlando 96
- May 16, 2021 - Philadelphia 128 vs. Orlando 117
- May 14, 2021 - Philadelphia 122 vs. Orlando 97
- Dec 31, 2020 - Philadelphia 116 vs. Orlando 92
- Aug 07, 2020 - Philadelphia 108 vs. Orlando 101
- Dec 27, 2019 - Orlando 98 vs. Philadelphia 97
- Nov 13, 2019 - Orlando 112 vs. Philadelphia 97
- Mar 25, 2019 - Orlando 119 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Mar 05, 2019 - Philadelphia 114 vs. Orlando 106
- Nov 14, 2018 - Orlando 111 vs. Philadelphia 106
- Oct 20, 2018 - Philadelphia 116 vs. Orlando 115
- Mar 22, 2018 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Orlando 98
- Feb 24, 2018 - Philadelphia 116 vs. Orlando 105
- Nov 25, 2017 - Philadelphia 130 vs. Orlando 111
- Mar 20, 2017 - Orlando 112 vs. Philadelphia 109
- Feb 09, 2017 - Philadelphia 112 vs. Orlando 111
- Dec 02, 2016 - Orlando 105 vs. Philadelphia 88
- Nov 01, 2016 - Orlando 103 vs. Philadelphia 101
- Feb 28, 2016 - Orlando 130 vs. Philadelphia 116
- Feb 23, 2016 - Orlando 124 vs. Philadelphia 115
- Jan 20, 2016 - Philadelphia 96 vs. Orlando 87
- Nov 07, 2015 - Orlando 105 vs. Philadelphia 97