Orlando @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Orlando 20-31; Philadelphia 32-17

The Orlando Magic will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Wells Fargo Center at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday. They aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

The Philadelphia 76ers are out to make up for these teams' contest on Monday. The Magic picked up a 119-109 win. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 30-17 deficit. Orlando relied on the efforts of power forward Paolo Banchero, who had 29 points along with nine boards, and center Moe Wagner, who had 22 points in addition to six rebounds.

Orlando's victory brought them up to 20-31 while the 76ers' defeat pulled them down to 32-17. Two stats to keep an eye on: Orlando is stumbling into the matchup with the fifth fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 111.3 on average. Philadelphia's defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the fourth fewest points allowed per game in the league at 111. Orlando might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.00

Odds

The 76ers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Philadelphia have won 17 out of their last 28 games against Orlando.