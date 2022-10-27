LeBron James has started 0-4 twice in his career, and if Lakers fans are looking for good omens, the 2003-04 Cleveland Cavaliers actually followed that stretch up with a decent 5-4 stretch to at least temporarily right the ship. Sadly, the schedule for the 2022-23 Lakers isn't as welcoming. The Lakers won't play against a team that is currently below .500 for more than two weeks, when they host the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 11.

They'll play six different teams across their next seven games. Those teams have a combined record of 18-9. With no trade expected before Thanksgiving, their only hope for reinforcements is the eventual return of Dennis Schroder. In other words... there are more losses to come here. So let's go through their upcoming schedule and try to answer a simple question: when will the Lakers win their first game?

Friday, Oct. 28: At Minnesota Timberwolves: The Timberwolves haven't been without their own controversies this season. Anthony Edwards publicly pushed for small lineups less than a week into Rudy Gobert's tenure in Minnesota. Karl-Anthony Towns publicly questioned Edwards' diet. But Minnesota is still above .500 through five games and is expected to be a playoff team. The Lakers will be underdogs in this road game.

Sunday, Oct. 30: Vs. Denver Nuggets: Two important notes here. First, the Nuggets beat the Lakers without Michael Porter Jr. on Wednesday. Logically, they'll be an even more difficult opponent at full strength in this one. Second, this game has a chance to be the low point of the season from a vibes perspective. The Lakers are retiring George Mikan's number on Sunday. If either Rob Pelinka or Jeanie Buss is involved in the ceremony, there will almost certainly be vicious booing.

Wednesday, Nov. 2: Vs. New Orleans Pelicans: The Pelicans swept the season series against the Lakers last season. They are very aware that the Lakers will be sending them their first-round pick in June and will surely want to make the most of it. The health of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram may still be a question, but remember, the Pelicans just beat the Mavericks without both of them. These teams are in different universes right now.

Friday, Nov. 4: Vs. Utah Jazz: This is the first obvious candidate on the board. The Jazz traded Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell this offseason. They are explicitly trying to rebuild. The operative word in that sentence is "trying," because thus far, the Jazz have been among the NBA's best teams this season. Their 4-1 record has them tied for the Western Conference's No. 1 seed, and young acquisitions Lauri Markkanen and Jarred Vanderbilt have impressed on both sides of the floor. The Lakers may be favored in this game by virtue of their home-court advantage, but it will by no means be a cakewalk.

Sunday, Nov. 6: Vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: The Lakers have actually won five games in a row against the Cavaliers. Of course, none of those matchups included Donovan Mitchell, and Jarrett Allen missed the last game these two teams played. The pressing issue here is Cleveland's remarkable rim protection. The Lakers are the worst shooting team in NBA history through four games. Asking them to generate all of their offense against Allen and Evan Mobley seems unrealistic.

Monday, Nov. 7: At Utah Jazz: If the Lakers couldn't handle Utah at home, their odds of doing so on the road will be even longer. That is especially true with this game being the second night of a back-to-back.

Wednesday, Nov. 9: At Los Angeles Clippers: The Clippers have been so cautious about resting players thus far this season that there's really no way of knowing who will suit up for Ty Lue in this one. However, it's worth noting that the Lakers played the Clippers closely last week. If Kawhi Leonard or Paul George misses this game, it might be winnable.

Friday, Nov. 11: Vs. Sacramento Kings: Let's treat this as the absolute floor. If the Lakers enter a home game against the currently winless Kings with an 0-10 record and lose? Their season is over and nothing that happens afterward matters anyway.

All in all, this paints a pretty dim picture. The Lakers likely won't make it beyond 11 games without a victory or two under their belt, but is a 2-9 start really something to get excited about? That 2004 Cavaliers team that James last started 0-4 with may have played its way back to respectability, but it ultimately finished the season with a 35-47 record. Nothing about the start of this season suggests the 2023 Lakers will do any better.