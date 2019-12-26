Wizards vs. Pistons odds, line: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 26 predictions from advanced computer model

The Washington Wizards will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 11-20 overall and 7-10 at home, while Washington is 9-20 overall and 5-13 on the road. The Pistons have lost five consecutive games, four at home. The Wizards snapped a three-game losing streak on Monday. Detroit is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Pistons vs. Wizards odds, while the over-under is set at 229. Before entering any Wizards vs. Pistons picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $1,400 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 9 on a blistering 20-8 run on all top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Pistons vs. Wizards 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Detroit ended up a good deal behind Philadelphia when they played on Monday, losing 125-109. Blake Griffin wasn't much of a difference maker for the Pistons, as he played for 27 minutes but had just eight points on 2-for-14 shooting.

Luke Kennard (knee) and Bruce Brown (calf) both missed the game with injuries. Griffin has missed nearly half of Detroit's games as the team tries to manage his playing time. He is playing on a surgically repaired knee. Kennard will be re-evaluated in January, Brown is questionable for Thursday.

Meanwhile, Washington didn't have too much breathing room in its contest with New York on Monday, but still walked away with a 121-115 win. Among those leading the charge for Washington was Troy Brown Jr., who had a career game with 26 points and seven assists along with nine boards. Signed earlier in the day, Gary Payton II had 10 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and six steals.

In the last meeting between the teams on Dec. 16, Washington rolled to a 133-119 victory behind 35 points and 10 assists from Bradley Beal.

The Pistons are fourth worst in the league in rebounds per game, with only 42.1 on average. The Wizards have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the game with the fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 41.6 on average.

So who wins Wizards vs. Pistons? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Wizards vs. Pistons spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.