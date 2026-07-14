Last Game
Fri, May 1 |
AMZN
vs 4 Los Angeles Lakers (53-29)
- Toyota Center
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1:57
LeBron's Relationship with Spoelstra & Kerr
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1:18
Lakers Emerge as Potential Top Spot for Walker Kessler
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1:33
Top Landing Spots for Jaylen Brown
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9:45
Biggest Questions for the NBA's Western Conference
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1:14
Rockets: Is Their Franchise Player on the Roster?
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1:45
Latest on Jaylen Brown's Future with the Celtics
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1:42
Jaylen Brown Best Fit: Houston Rockets?
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1:43
LeBron James to Warriors for Final Seasons?
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1:56
Where does LaMelo Ball-Anthony Edwards combo rank among NBA's best?
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11:15
LaMelo Ball Joins Anthony Edwards on the Timberwolves
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1:17
What Are the Expectations for the Timberwolves?
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1:00
What's Next for Fred VanVleet and the Rockets?
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1:42
What's Next for Celtics Star Jaylen Brown?
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0:49
NBA Draft Grades: Kings' Select Emanuel Sharp No. 45 Overall
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1:13
NBA Draft Grades: Rockets Select Bruce Thornton No. 31 Overall
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1:54
NBA 2nd Round Mock Draft: Braden Smith To The Rockets
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1:14
Could a First-Rounder Get Traded for Jaylen Brown?
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1:17
NBA Draft Grades: Celtics Select Chris Cenac Jr. No. 27 Overall
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12:25
5 Most Logical Landing Spots For Jaylen Brown
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1:29
What a Jaylen Brown Trade to the Rockets Would Look Like
Top Quadir Copeland News
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Rockets' Quadir Copeland: Joining Houston on two-way pact
Copeland agreed to a two-way contract with the Rockets on Wednesday, Dushawn London of 247sports.com reports.
Copeland didn't hear his name called in the 2026 NBA Draft but will get an opportunity with the Rockets. However, he'll likely spend the majority of his time with their G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. Over 34 games with NC State in 2025-26, the 22-year-old guard averaged 13.9 points, 6.5 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 28.8 minutes per game.... See More ... See Less
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Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-6, 200 lbs
|Birthplace: Philadelphia, PA
|Age: 22
|School: NC State
|Experience: R