Copeland agreed to a two-way contract with the Rockets on Wednesday, Dushawn London of 247sports.com reports.

Copeland didn't hear his name called in the 2026 NBA Draft but will get an opportunity with the Rockets. However, he'll likely spend the majority of his time with their G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. Over 34 games with NC State in 2025-26, the 22-year-old guard averaged 13.9 points, 6.5 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 28.8 minutes per game.