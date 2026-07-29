Last Game
- Moda Center at the Rose Quarter
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0:51
Meleek Thomas Puts on a Show in NBA Summer League
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1:35
Summer League Preview: Wagler vs Acuff Jr.
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1:26
Why You Shouldn't Rush to Judge Darius Acuff Jr.
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1:12
Top draft picks debut in NBA Summer League
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1:58
NBA Summer League Standouts: #6 vs #7 In The Summer League Showdown
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1:58
Nets Pass on Acuff for Brown Jr. at No. 6
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0:44
Which Team Had the Best NBA Draft?
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0:57
NBA Draft Grades: Kings Select Darius Acuff Jr. No. 7 Overall
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0:40
Darius Acuff Jr. NBA Player Comparisons
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1:59
Where Does the 2026 NBA Draft Get Interesting?
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1:19
2026 NBA Draft: Which Point Guard Goes First?
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10:55
NBA Draft Preview: How Is The Top 10 Shaping Up?
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1:59
No. 1 Overall Debate: A.J. Dybantsa vs. Darryn Peterson
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12:22
Who Will the Wizards Take at No. 1 in the 2026 NBA Draft?
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0:52
Breaking Down the Nets' Pick: Darius Acuff Jr.
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1:59
Could Jazz Make a Move for AJ Dybantsa?
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1:20
Darius Acuff Jr. Rounds Out Top-5 Picks In NBA Mock Draft
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26:48
Gary Parrish Releases Post-Lottery NBA Mock Draft
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1:03
2026 NBA Draft: Best Fit for Arkansas' Darius Acuff Jr.
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11:28
Best Fits for Top Prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft
Top Darius Acuff Jr. News
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Kings' Darius Acuff: Sitting out again Friday
Acuff will be rested for Friday's Summer League game against the Hornets, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.
Acuff will be rested for a second straight exhibition. The rookie made five appearances during Summer League play, posting averages of 19.2 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 rebounds.... See More ... See Less
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Kings' Darius Acuff: Sitting out Wednesday
Acuff will be rested for Wednesday's Summer League game against the Celtics, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.
The Kings will also rest Nique Clifford and Maxime Raynaud during the second leg of this back-to-back set. It remains to be seen if Acuff will suit up for Friday's exhibition against Charlotte. Acuff produced 26 points (9-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five assists, one steal and one block over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 115-83 Las Vegas Summer League loss to the Nets.... See More ... See Less
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Kings' Darius Acuff: Busts out with 26 points
Acuff produced 26 points (9-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five assists, one steal and one block over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 115-83 Las Vegas Summer League loss to the Nets.
Acuff bounced back nicely, recording his first 20-point game in Las Vegas after scoring 12 points on 4-of-14 shooting in his previous outing. It'll be worth monitoring whether he plays Wednesday against the Celtics, as it's the second game of a back-to-back.... See More ... See Less
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Kings' Darius Acuff: Needs 14 shots to score 12 points
Acuff tallied 12 points (4-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists and one block across 28 minutes during Sunday's 104-85 Las Vegas Summer League loss to the Wizards.
Acuff struggled offensively, missing all four of his three-point attempts while committing a game-high five turnovers in the loss. There were also stretches where he appeared disengaged defensively, and he finished with a game-worst minus-21 plus-minus in the blowout defeat. Acuff will look to bounce back Tuesday against the Nets.... See More ... See Less
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Kings' Darius Acuff: Notches 19 points in win
Acuff recorded 19 points (6-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block in 28 minutes during Thursday's 91-85 Summer League win over the Clippers.
The No. 7 overall pick showed flashes of the dynamic shot creation and playmaking that made him a lottery selection, overcoming an inefficient shooting night by setting up teammates and making an impact on both ends of the floor. With the Kings in the early stages of a rebuild, he's in a great spot for fantasy appeal right away.... See More ... See Less
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Kings' Darius Acuff: Scores 22 in SL win
Acuff posted 22 points (7-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 95-89 California Classic Summer League win over the Bucks.
Acuff put together another high-volume scoring display, logging his second 20-plus-point performance in as many California Classic appearances. Over those two games, he averaged 23.5 points, 3.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 29.0 minutes per contest. One area of intrigue from Monday's game was his performance on the defensive end, as he contributed two blocks and a steal.... See More ... See Less
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Kings' Darius Acuff: Will play Monday
Acuff (undisclosed) is available for Monday's California Classic Summer League game versus the Bucks, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.
Acuff returns after a one-game absence and should resume his role as a starter. With Acuff back in the mix, Isaiah Stevens will likely head back to the second unit and Marquel Sutton is likely to see a minutes reduction.... See More ... See Less
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Kings' Darius Acuff: Won't play Sunday
Acuff (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Sunday's California Classic Summer League game against Warriors Blue, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
Acuff will be held out of the second leg of this back-to-back-to-back set, though it's likely he's just receiving a rest day. The rookie guard's next opportunity to suit up will come against Milwaukee on Monday.... See More ... See Less
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Kings' Darius Acuff: Scores game-high 25 points in win
Acuff finished with 25 points (9-29 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 30 minutes in Saturday's 79-76 California Classic Summer League win over Brooklyn.
Acuff shot an inefficient 9-for-29 from the field and 1-for-9 from three-point range in his first Summer League appearance. However, he still looked good for the most part, scoring a game-high 25 points. The 2026 No. 7 overall pick is coming off a quality season at Arkansas in 2025-26, averaging 23.5 points, 6.4 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 0.3 blocks and 0.8 steals over 35.1 minutes in 36 games. Acuff also shot 44.0 percent from deep, so there's reason to believe he will return to form once he gets acclimated to life at the professional level.... See More ... See Less
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Kings' Darius Acuff: Selected by Sacramento
Acuff was selected by the Kings with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Acuff is the latest in a long line of outstanding guards to play under legendary college coach John Calipari. In 36 games for Arkansas in 2025-26, the 19-year-old averaged 23.5 points, 6.4 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 0.8 steals while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 44.0 percent from beyond the arc in 35.1 minutes per contest, earning SEC Player of the Year, First Team All-American and Bob Cousy Award honors. He's undersized at 6-foot-2 and 186 pounds, but there's no denying his microwave scoring ability, as he topped 30 points six times this past season, highlighted by a magnificent 49-point performance on the road at Alabama in February. With Russell Westbrook (toe) slated to hit free agency, Acuff is well-positioned to step into a significant role with the Kings right away.... See More ... See Less
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Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-2, 186 lbs
|Birthplace: Detroit, MI
|Age: 19
|School: Arkansas
|Experience: R