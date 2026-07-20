All-NBA Summer League teams: Top four picks all show out in Vegas, Cavs' second rounder shines, Bucks have MVP

The 2026 NBA Las Vegas Summer League is officially in the books. The Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night in the championship game, concluding the 11-day showcase in Sin City. With summer league over, it's time to recognize the best of the best before the focus shifts to the remainder of the offseason.

This year's event in Las Vegas had a different level of hype because of the loaded incoming rookie class. The fun began on the opening night when AJ Dybantsa and the Wizards faced off against Darryn Peterson and the Jazz. It was one of the most anticipated summer league games of all time. It lived up to the hype and then some.

The top four picks from the class (Dybantsa, Peterson, Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson), each showcased why they could be future stars in the league. Still, what made this rookie class different from others in the past was the depth after the "Big Four" of the class.

NBA Summer League grades for every lottery pick: AJ Dybantsa earns 'A' as heralded rookie class shines Cameron Salerno

One of the players outside of those top four picks who stood out was Bucks guard Brayden Burries, who showcased his ability to do a little bit of everything. The No. 10 overall pick from last month's draft looks like a building block for a rebuilding Bucks team ready for a new era with Giannis Antetokounmpo heading to the Miami Heat.

With summer league over, here are CBS Sports' All-Vegas Summer League teams and our pick for MVP.

MVP: Brayden Burries, Milwaukee Bucks

Burries did a little bit of everything, which is exactly the role he played during his freshman season at Arizona. He can shoot, defend, playmake and rebound. Burries also adds versatility because of how well he plays on or off the ball. The Bucks are entering a rebuild with Giannis Antetokounmpo exiting the franchise, but the good news is Burries looks like a true building block as the franchise enters a new era.

All-Las Vegas Summer League first team

Brayden Burries, Bucks (No. 10 overall pick in 2026)

More on the MVP ... Burries appeared in four games in Las Vegas and averaged 23.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists. The most impressive part is the fact that Burries didn't turn the ball over much in those games. Summer league can be a chaotic environment for any player, so the fact that he was efficient and took care of the basketball is a positive sign for his development.

Meleek Thomas, Cavaliers (No. 34 overall pick in 2026)

Thomas stole the show in Las Vegas and had the best scoring output of almost anybody. He averaged 27.3 points in four games while shooting 43.8% from the 3-point line. Thomas flew under the radar at Arkansas because he played alongside one of the best players in the sport (Darius Acuff Jr.). Still, this showing in Las Vegas showed he can be a microwave scorer for a loaded Cleveland roster in need of cost-controlled talent.

Caleb Wilson, Bulls (No. 4 overall pick in 2026)

Wilson was outstanding in his first summer league game. He knocked down seven 3-pointers against Memphis. For context, Wilson made seven 3-pointers total during his entire freshman season at North Carolina. If the shot is real, it completely changes his ceiling as a prospect. Wilson was one of the best dunkers in college basketball, but because he is likely to operate more as a wing at the NBA level, it makes sense that Chicago wanted him to let it fly. Wilson's motor and defensive potential stood out, too.

Khaman Maluach, Suns (No. 10 overall pick in 2025)

Maluach was one of the best sophomores at the event. After playing only limited minutes as a rookie, Maluach showed why he's ready for a massive Year 2 jump. He showcased an ability to stretch the floor on offense while also disrupting shots at the rim on defense.

Cameron Boozer, Grizzlies (No. 3 overall pick in 2026)

Boozer was the most consistent player in college basketball last season, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that Boozer was also one of the best players in summer league. Boozer is a gifted passer with a high basketball IQ. That's going to translate to the next level. Boozer also didn't sit out at the end of summer league when other top rookies shut it down. He should be the favorite for NBA Rookie of the Year.

All-Las Vegas Summer League second team

Egor Dёmin, Nets (No. 8 overall pick in 2025)



The future could be bright for Brooklyn. The Nets appear to have their backcourt of the future with Dёmin and Mikel Brown Jr., the No. 6 overall pick in last month's NBA Draft. Dёmin showed flashes of improvement in finishing at the rim and inside the arc. He was a great 3-point shooter as a rookie last season, but needed to improve that area of his game. He did that.

Allen Graves, Raptors (No. 19 overall pick in 2026)

At the time, the Graves pick didn't make a ton of sense because of how much forward/wing depth Toronto already had. It was nothing against Graves as a prospect, as he was the analytical darling of the class. Graves showed why he will challenge for serious minutes as a rookie because of what he can do on both ends of the floor. He averaged 16.8 points in four games.

Darryn Peterson, Jazz (No. 2 overall pick in 2026)

The turnovers (and fouls) will need to be cleaned up when the season starts. However, Peterson did enough in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, which reinforced why he is one of the best guard prospects in recent memory. Peterson did two things the last few weeks he didn't show much in college: He put pressure on the rim and distributed the ball. Peterson is going to be an immediate impact player on both ends of the floor during his rookie season.

Yaxel Lendeborg, Warriors (No. 11 overall pick in 2026)

Lendeborg had plenty of standout moments in the summer league, where he showcased his blend of size, strength and athleticism that could make him a Day 1 starter as a rookie. Lendeborg was one of the oldest prospects drafted in the first round and it looks like the Warriors made the right pick. He finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds in the win over the Grizzlies, which clinched the franchise's second summer league title.

AJ Dybantsa, Wizards (No. 1 overall pick in 2026)

Despite playing in just two games in the summer league, Dybantsa showed why he was the No. 1 overall pick. Dybantsa did an exceptional job of drawing contact and getting to the free-throw line. He attempted 14 shots from the charity stripe and scored 50 points in those two games. Washington made the right decision to shut him down early because he did enough in those two games.