2018 NFL Draft: Buffalo Bills team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch

First-year coach Sean McDermott exceeded expectations in his first year after the team dealt multiple key players before and during the season. The Bills became the unlikeliest of playoff participants with an unforgettable Week 17, and though they came up short in their first playoff game since 1999, the season was by any measure a success. Now, they can turn their attention to the draft, where all the wheeling and dealing leaves them with a plethora of picks in the early and middle rounds. Let's dive in.

2018 draft picks

Round 1: Buffalo, Kansas City

Round 2: Buffalo, L.A. Rams

Round 3: Philadelphia

Round 4: Buffalo

Round 5: Buffalo, Jacksonville

Round 6: None

Round 7: None

The Bills bypassed staying at the top of the 2017 draft, sending the No. 10 pick to Kansas City for a late first-rounder as well as the Chiefs' 2018 first-round pick. Considering Bills rookie corner Tre'Davious White looks like a keeper, that trade looks like a win for the Bills. The team picked up the L.A. second-rounder in the Sammy Watkins trade and the Philadelphia third-rounder in the Ronald Darby trade, but lost their own third- and seventh-round picks by acquiring Kelvin Benjamin from the Panthers. They also lost their sixth-rounder in the Watkins deal. Finally, Marcell Dareus was shipped to Jacksonville for a conditional fifth-rounder, which has met the conditions to remain in the fifth round.

Biggest offseason needs

Quarterback(?)

Wide receiver

Defensive tackle

Linebacker



Cornerback

For what feels like the millionth season in a row, the Bills head into the offseason with uncertainty at quarterback. Though Tyrod Taylor has performed like a quality starter, there remains a hesitation to commit to him long-term for whatever reason. He's under contract for 2018, and if the new front office isn't going to go all-in on Taylor beyond that, it's time to find their next franchise quarterback.

Elsewhere on offense, depth is needed behind LeSean McCoy at running back, but the offensive line looks like it has the pieces to compete. Sure, finding an upgrade at right guard or right tackle would be nice, but Jordan Mills and Ryan Groy have shown enough to be relied upon as solid starters if need be. At receiver, Kelvin Benjamin figures to be the new No. 1, but finding a speed option to fill the No. 2 role could open up the offense.

Expect most of the focus to be on defense, where there's been little pass rush to speak of and barely anyone under contract at two key positions. With Kyle Williams heading into free agency, only Adolphus Washington remains at defensive tackle, so finding a penetrating three-technique in the first round could kill two birds with one stone. At cornerback, only stud rookie Tre'Davious White is on the books for 2018, so the Bills would do well to re-sign E.J. Gaines and continue to boost the position in the middle of the draft. The position that needs a complete makeover is linebacker, where the Bills could rely on rookie Matt Milano to fill one spot but need two other starters to join him next year.

Prospects to watch

Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State

We saw the Bills prioritize experienced, high-character seniors when making their picks in the 2017 draft, and Rudolph will enter the 2018 draft with more experience than any of the other top quarterbacks. He was incredibly productive at Oklahoma State, moves well in the pocket, has nice downfield touch and even can run a little bit. If the Bills start over at quarterback, Rudolph could be squarely in their sights, and they likely wouldn't need to trade up to draft him.

James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State

Washington was Rudolph's go-to target for their entire careers in Stillwater, and he's another high-character senior. The 6-foot, 205-pounder burner didn't simply begin producing in his final season. He had 53 catches for 1,087 yards with 10 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2015. His big-play ability is what Buffalo's offense needs.

Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford

A former state champion wrestler, Phillips routinely wins with proper angles and leverage. His uses his hands extraordinarily well and possesses a sturdy anchor. The Stanford star is slightly ahead as a run-defender right now than he is getting after the quarterback, but many of his block-dispatching moves work well in pass-rushing situations.

Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas

Jefferson has plenty of untapped potential as a large, fluid mover who's not a refined block-shedder at this point of his football career. Buffalo likes 2017 rookie Matt Milano as a weaksideline linebacker, and Jefferson has the size and springy athleticism to be a productive middle linebacker in McDermott's defense.

Siran Neal, CB, Jacksonville State

Neal is a thunderous hitter who wraps up well when he can't make the highlight hit. At 6-foot-1 and a little over 200 pounds, he has the size Buffalo would like in its Cover 3 coverage scheme. The Bills like to use their safeties as corners on occasion, and Neal can shift back to the safety spot on those plays. He'll participate in the Senior Bowl in late January.