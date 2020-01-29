2020 NFL Draft: Impressive offensive tackle class could replace key veterans, challenge league record

The 2020 NFL Draft is stocked full of offensive tackle prospects. It comes at a good time with so many of the league's elite retiring or nearing retirement. A year ago, Joe Thomas of the Browns elected to hang up his cleats. Several of his peers may not be far behind. Andrew Whitworth (Rams), Joe Staley (49ers), Trent Williams (Redskins), Alejandro Villanueva (Steelers), Jason Peters (Eagles), Donald Penn (Redskins), Russell Okung (Chargers) and Duane Brown (Seahawks) are all into their 30s.

There is a talented group of young offensive tackle prospects across the league but it barely scratches the surface and is not enough the fulfill the needs of every team. There are 64 starting offensive tackles across the NFL. Ronnie Stanley (Ravens), Laremy Tunsil (Texans), Trent Brown (Raiders) and Orlando Brown Jr. (Ravens) comprise the entire list of tackles 26 years or younger to have been selected to the Pro Bowl in recent years. On average, it has taken those four players 3.75 seasons to make their first Pro Bowl appearance so even a large investment in the position takes time to develop.

Over the past ten years, an average of 3.4 offensive tackles have been taken in the first round. The average over the last five years is lower than the prior five years. In 2011, six offensive tackles were taken in the first round. A record eight offensive tackles were taken in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft. The most notable names from that class included Ryan Clady, Jake Long, and the aforementioned Duane Brown.

The 2020 class should challenge that record. The league has been waiting for a group like the one coming in 2020. The expectation is that at least five, and likely more, will be taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

According to the CBS Sports composite rankings, which take into account grades from our four NFL Draft talent evaluators, five offensive tackles currently fall in the first round. There are an additional eight included among the Top-100. Georgia's Andrew Thomas, Alabama's Jedrick Wills, and Iowa's Tristan Wirfs have all been mentioned as potential Top-10 picks. Louisville's Mekhi Becton has started to receive similar buzz.

CBS Sports compiled a list of needs for each team this offseason. The offensive tackle position was considered either a primary or secondary need for 27 of the league's 32 teams. The Eagles, Saints, Raiders, Falcons, and Bears were the exceptions. Offensive tackle is considered a need for every team with a Top-10 overall selection. In some cases, like Cleveland for example, two offensive tackles are needed.

Offensive skill players are the focal point of the modern NFL -- and rightfully so -- but time to operate is not an option without protection. An infusion of young offensive line talent should only progress the age of offensive dominance. The 2020 class should be a good start.