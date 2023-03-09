kyle-shanahan-49ers-getty.jpg

The 2023 NFL Draft is fast approaching and we now have a full view of every pick that will be made later this spring. On Thursday, the league announced its compensatory picks for this year's draft, which includes 37 total selections spread across 16 teams. 

For those a bit unfamiliar with the process, compensatory picks are awarded to teams that lose key free agents during the prior offseason. As the NFL notes, compensatory free agents are "determined by a formula based on salary, playing time, and postseason honors." If a team loses more key free agents than it gains, that mismatch will be factored into a formula by the league and they'll be eligible to receive draft compensation spanning as high as the end of the third round and as low as the end of the seventh. For example, the Arizona Cardinals lost wideout Christian Kirk last offseason and did not gain anyone of his caliber in last year's market, which helped the team gain a third round compensatory pick in 2023. 

On top of the compensatory picks awarded to teams for free agent losses, the NFL has also awarded picks to teams that previously employed a minority employee who has since been hired by another club as its head coach or primary football executive to further "promote equal employment opportunities and an inclusive workforce." 

Here's a look at each compensatory pick for the 2023 NFL Draft.

RoundOverall selectionTeam

Third

96

Arizona Cardinals

Third

97

Washington Commanders

Third

98

Cleveland Browns

Third

99

San Francisco 49ers

Third

100

Kansas City Chiefs

Third

101

San Francisco 49ers

Third

102

San Francisco 49ers

Fourth

135

New England Patriots

Fifth

167

Los Angeles Rams

Fifth

168

Arizona Cardinals

Fifth

169

Dallas Cowboys

Fifth

170

Green Bay Packers

Fifth

171

Los Angeles Rams

Fifth

172

New York Giants

Fifth

173

San Francisco 49ers

Fifth

174

Las Vegas Raiders

Fifth

175

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fifth

176

Dallas Cowboys

Fifth

177

Los Angeles Rams

Sixth

210

New England Patriots

Sixth

211

Minnesota Vikings

Sixth

212

Dallas Cowboys

Sixth

213

Arizona Cardinals

Sixth

214

Las Vegas Raiders

Sixth

215

Washington Commanders

Sixth

216

San Francisco 49ers

Sixth

217

Kansas City Chiefs

Seventh

250

Kansas City Chiefs

Seventh

251

Los Angeles Rams

Seventh

252

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Seventh

253

San Francisco 49ers

Seventh

254

New York Giants

Seventh

255

San Francisco 49ers

Seventh

256

Green Bay Packers

Seventh

257

New Orleans Saints

Seventh

258

Chicago Bears

Seventh

259

Houston Texans

The San Francisco 49ers are one of the main winners of this year's round of compensatory picks as they were awarded seven total selections, including a league-high three third-rounders. All three of the Niners' third-round picks fell into the "special compensatory selection" category with teams hiring Robert Saleh, DeMeco Ryans, and Mike McDaniel as head coaches. 

The Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs also received a special compensatory selection after Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Ryan Poles were hired as the general managers for the Vikings and Bears, respectively.  

The 2023 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 27, and run through Saturday, April 29. 