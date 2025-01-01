caleb-williams.jpg
Getty Images

If you only look at Caleb Williams' touchdowns and interceptions, you'd think he's having a fine rookie season. He has 19 touchdowns to just six picks entering his final start in 2024, yet he's been sacked a whopping 67 times through 16 games, and his 11.1% sack rate is simply not sustainable if he's going to have a successful pro career in Chicago. 

Now, some of the pressure and sacks Williams has endured this season are on him. His resolution for 2025 should be to get rid of the ball quicker more frequently. 

But it's not as if the Bears offensive line was impenetrable. Upgrades can certainly be made. And that's exactly what Chicago does in this mock draft, snagging another top-10 blocker to fortify the line in front of Williams as he enters a pivotal second season. Getting the five-best blockers on the field should be more important for Chicago than worrying about what selecting another early-round blocker would mean for Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright at left and right tackle, respectively. 

Remember, Teven Jenkins was a tackle at Oklahoma State and has become one of the better, more underrated guards in football. 

The draft order below was determined using the current 2025 NFL Draft order. For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, etc.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
96
REYDS
1258
YDS/REC
13.1
TDS
16
After considering trade-down options, the Patriots stay put and pick the most dynamic playmaker in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Tetairoa McMillan WR
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
84
REYDS
1319
YDS/REC
15.7
TDS
8
Regardless of who's throwing the ball in Tennessee next year, the receiver group needs to be upgraded. McMillan has boundary No. 1 written all over him.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Will Campbell OT
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Browns go the prudent route with Campbell, who's looked like a future first-round pick since his first season at LSU.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
PAYDS
4313
RUYDS
204
INTS
7
TDS
43
The Giants call this pick in instantly. Ward has demonstrated drastic development at three separate schools over the past three years.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Jaguars have to get more talent into the secondary. Johnson checks the boxes for a lockdown No. 1 cornerback.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Carter is a freaky specimen around the corner with incredible burst and flexibility. He's precisely what the Panthers need on their defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Jets go defensive line to pair next to Quinnen Williams in Graham, who's been a monster at Michigan the past two seasons.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Shedeur Sanders QB
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
4134
RUYDS
-50
INTS
10
TDS
41
One of the better prospect-team pairings in Round 1, Sanders lands as the clear-cut Day 1 starter in Las Vegas.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Kelvin Banks Jr. OT
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
While some of the sacks are on him, Caleb Williams needs to be better protected in Year 2. Banks looks like the cleanest pure pass-protector in the 2025 class.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Luther Burden III WR
Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
61
REYDS
676
YDS/REC
11.1
TDS
8
Burden has some Deebo Samuel to his game. He's a YAC monster, and that's precisely what the Saints need: a receiver who can create extra yardage on easy, schemed-open throws for Derek Carr.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
Pearce looks like a top-15 pick, and the 49ers make him one here. He's long, explosive, deceptively powerful and put together two magnificent seasons in the SEC. He's the running mate Nick Bosa needs.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Nic Scourton EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Colts add more outside rush help with Scourton, who also provides a serious interior presence.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Ashton Jeanty RB
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
RUYDS
2497
YDS/ATT
7.3
REYDS
116
TDS
30
Come on, we all know this is happening. Jerry Jones will get his franchise running back.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Princely Umanmielen EDGE
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Cardinals desperately need more juice on the outside of their defensive line, and Umanmielen has looked NFL ready for two seasons now in the SEC.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
6th
Walker is a do-everything linebacker/edge hybrid who'd be a welcomed addition to the second level of Miami's defense.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Malaki Starks S
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
1st
Starks can step into any safety role in Cincinnati and thrive right away. He's big, fast and instinctive.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
LT Overton DL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 283 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
44th
POSITION RNK
9th
Overton is an oversized edge rusher who burst onto the scene this year at Alabama. He'd give the Falcons the edge-rusher they still clearly need, especially given Matthew Judon's age.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Williams is too freaky of a specimen for the Seahawks to pass on him here.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Texans must prioritize the interior of their offensive line in this draft, and Booker appears to be the most ferocious guard prospect in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
3rd
REC
65
REYDS
824
YDS/REC
12.7
TDS
9
Why not more downfield receiving talent for Bo Nix? Egbuka is a sizable vertical weapon with plus ball-tracking skills.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Landon Jackson EDGE
Arkansas • Sr • 6'7" / 280 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
8th
The Buccaneers add an enormous, reasonably athletic, high-motor outside rusher to their defensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Colston Loveland TE
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
56
REYDS
582
YDS/REC
10.4
TDS
5
Jim Harbaugh drafts a familiar face in Loveland, who'll instantly boost the Chargers' pass-catching contingent.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
92
REYDS
1095
YDS/REC
11.9
TDS
10
Even with Tyler Higbee back, the Rams look to the future with the uber-talented receiving-based tight end.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Derrick Harmon DL
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
6th
The Packers get one of the breakout defensive stars of the 2024 season in Harmon, who's a wide-bodied upfield rusher who holds his own against the run.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Jahdae Barron CB
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
60th
POSITION RNK
6th
A cornerback partner for Joey Porter Jr. in Pittsburgh. Barron has excelled on an island this season at Texas.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Ashton Gillotte EDGE
Louisville • Sr • 6'3" / 275 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
56th
POSITION RNK
11th
Gillotte may not test his way into Round 1, yet his production is absolutely first-round caliber, and the Commanders need more defensive end talent.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Kenneth Grant DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Grant plays with tenacity against the run and pass, and the Ravens love building the trenches with early selections.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Mike Green DL
Marshall • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
88th
POSITION RNK
17th
Green has been ridiculously productive at Marshall the past two seasons after transferring from West Virginia. While he needs to add weight, he has the springy athleticism to be picked this high by a team that loves investing in defensive front players early in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Andrew Mukuba DB
Texas • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Mukuba moves like a safety who'll fly up boards with a tremendous combine, and the Bills look to the future at the safety position. The Clemson-turned-Texas star has 23 pass breakups in his four-year collegiate career and four picks entering the CFP quarterfinals.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Benjamin Morrison CB
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Morrison's (potential) final season at Notre Dame was cut short due to injury. Before he was sidelined, he demonstrated freaky ball skills and super smooth man-coverage ability, perfect for Brian Flores' scheme.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
T.J. Sanders DL
South Carolina • Jr • 6'4" / 290 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
7th
Sanders was a consistent star on South Carolina's stellar defensive line in 2024. He plays with awesome power and can win in passing situations.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Wyatt Milum OT
West Virginia • Sr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
58th
POSITION RNK
6th
The Chiefs get an NFL-ready offensive tackle in Milum, who can be plugged in at either left or right tackle as a rookie.