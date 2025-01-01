If you only look at Caleb Williams' touchdowns and interceptions, you'd think he's having a fine rookie season. He has 19 touchdowns to just six picks entering his final start in 2024, yet he's been sacked a whopping 67 times through 16 games, and his 11.1% sack rate is simply not sustainable if he's going to have a successful pro career in Chicago.
Now, some of the pressure and sacks Williams has endured this season are on him. His resolution for 2025 should be to get rid of the ball quicker more frequently.
But it's not as if the Bears offensive line was impenetrable. Upgrades can certainly be made. And that's exactly what Chicago does in this mock draft, snagging another top-10 blocker to fortify the line in front of Williams as he enters a pivotal second season. Getting the five-best blockers on the field should be more important for Chicago than worrying about what selecting another early-round blocker would mean for Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright at left and right tackle, respectively.
Remember, Teven Jenkins was a tackle at Oklahoma State and has become one of the better, more underrated guards in football.
The draft order below was determined using the current 2025 NFL Draft order.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
After considering trade-down options, the Patriots stay put and pick the most dynamic playmaker in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
Regardless of who's throwing the ball in Tennessee next year, the receiver group needs to be upgraded. McMillan has boundary No. 1 written all over him.
Round 1 - Pick 3
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs
The Browns go the prudent route with Campbell, who's looked like a future first-round pick since his first season at LSU.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs
The Giants call this pick in instantly. Ward has demonstrated drastic development at three separate schools over the past three years.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
The Jaguars have to get more talent into the secondary. Johnson checks the boxes for a lockdown No. 1 cornerback.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs
Carter is a freaky specimen around the corner with incredible burst and flexibility. He's precisely what the Panthers need on their defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
The Jets go defensive line to pair next to Quinnen Williams in Graham, who's been a monster at Michigan the past two seasons.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
One of the better prospect-team pairings in Round 1, Sanders lands as the clear-cut Day 1 starter in Las Vegas.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
While some of the sacks are on him, Caleb Williams needs to be better protected in Year 2. Banks looks like the cleanest pure pass-protector in the 2025 class.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs
Burden has some Deebo Samuel to his game. He's a YAC monster, and that's precisely what the Saints need: a receiver who can create extra yardage on easy, schemed-open throws for Derek Carr.
Round 1 - Pick 11
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Pearce looks like a top-15 pick, and the 49ers make him one here. He's long, explosive, deceptively powerful and put together two magnificent seasons in the SEC. He's the running mate Nick Bosa needs.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Nic Scourton EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs
The Colts add more outside rush help with Scourton, who also provides a serious interior presence.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
Come on, we all know this is happening. Jerry Jones will get his franchise running back.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Princely Umanmielen EDGE
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
The Cardinals desperately need more juice on the outside of their defensive line, and Umanmielen has looked NFL ready for two seasons now in the SEC.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs
Walker is a do-everything linebacker/edge hybrid who'd be a welcomed addition to the second level of Miami's defense.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Starks can step into any safety role in Cincinnati and thrive right away. He's big, fast and instinctive.
Round 1 - Pick 17
LT Overton DL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 283 lbs
Overton is an oversized edge rusher who burst onto the scene this year at Alabama. He'd give the Falcons the edge-rusher they still clearly need, especially given Matthew Judon's age.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Williams is too freaky of a specimen for the Seahawks to pass on him here.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
The Texans must prioritize the interior of their offensive line in this draft, and Booker appears to be the most ferocious guard prospect in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Why not more downfield receiving talent for Bo Nix? Egbuka is a sizable vertical weapon with plus ball-tracking skills.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Landon Jackson EDGE
Arkansas • Sr • 6'7" / 280 lbs
The Buccaneers add an enormous, reasonably athletic, high-motor outside rusher to their defensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Jim Harbaugh drafts a familiar face in Loveland, who'll instantly boost the Chargers' pass-catching contingent.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs
Even with Tyler Higbee back, the Rams look to the future with the uber-talented receiving-based tight end.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
The Packers get one of the breakout defensive stars of the 2024 season in Harmon, who's a wide-bodied upfield rusher who holds his own against the run.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 200 lbs
A cornerback partner for Joey Porter Jr. in Pittsburgh. Barron has excelled on an island this season at Texas.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Ashton Gillotte EDGE
Louisville • Sr • 6'3" / 275 lbs
Gillotte may not test his way into Round 1, yet his production is absolutely first-round caliber, and the Commanders need more defensive end talent.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs
Grant plays with tenacity against the run and pass, and the Ravens love building the trenches with early selections.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Mike Green DL
Marshall • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Green has been ridiculously productive at Marshall the past two seasons after transferring from West Virginia. While he needs to add weight, he has the springy athleticism to be picked this high by a team that loves investing in defensive front players early in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Texas • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Mukuba moves like a safety who'll fly up boards with a tremendous combine, and the Bills look to the future at the safety position. The Clemson-turned-Texas star has 23 pass breakups in his four-year collegiate career and four picks entering the CFP quarterfinals.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Morrison's (potential) final season at Notre Dame was cut short due to injury. Before he was sidelined, he demonstrated freaky ball skills and super smooth man-coverage ability, perfect for Brian Flores' scheme.
Round 1 - Pick 31
T.J. Sanders DL
South Carolina • Jr • 6'4" / 290 lbs
Sanders was a consistent star on South Carolina's stellar defensive line in 2024. He plays with awesome power and can win in passing situations.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Wyatt Milum OT
West Virginia • Sr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
The Chiefs get an NFL-ready offensive tackle in Milum, who can be plugged in at either left or right tackle as a rookie.