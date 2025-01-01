If you only look at Caleb Williams' touchdowns and interceptions, you'd think he's having a fine rookie season. He has 19 touchdowns to just six picks entering his final start in 2024, yet he's been sacked a whopping 67 times through 16 games, and his 11.1% sack rate is simply not sustainable if he's going to have a successful pro career in Chicago.

Now, some of the pressure and sacks Williams has endured this season are on him. His resolution for 2025 should be to get rid of the ball quicker more frequently.

But it's not as if the Bears offensive line was impenetrable. Upgrades can certainly be made. And that's exactly what Chicago does in this mock draft, snagging another top-10 blocker to fortify the line in front of Williams as he enters a pivotal second season. Getting the five-best blockers on the field should be more important for Chicago than worrying about what selecting another early-round blocker would mean for Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright at left and right tackle, respectively.

Remember, Teven Jenkins was a tackle at Oklahoma State and has become one of the better, more underrated guards in football.

