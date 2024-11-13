Better days are coming for the Browns, but they might not get here until 2026. Unless Deshaun Watson miraculously returns from a torn Achilles and plays the type of football we haven't seen from him since 2021, Cleveland's quarterback position will likely be the crux of the club's problems next season.
Then again, I'm not completely ruling out Jameis Winston eventually playing effectively in Kevin Stefanski's system. It's just the veteran is unlikely to be the long-term solution at the game's most critical position for the Browns.
Which is why I'm currently advocating for the Browns to narrow their focus on Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. He's an athletic freak of an athlete at a sturdy 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds. And said athleticism was apparent the moment he stepped on the field in Tuscaloosa a few years ago. But in 2024, Milroe has advanced his skill set as a passer. While he's maintained his flair for the improvisational play and is a weapon in the designed run game, the Crimson Tide quarterback has looked more comfortable in the pocket, thrown with better accuracy and made smarter decisions more frequently.
There are still some rough edges to his game, which makes him the ideal candidate to get a Patrick Mahomes-type redshirt year -- and I normally don't advocate for those anymore -- in Cleveland, as the Browns inevitably start Watson in 2025, before being handed Cleveland's starting job as a "ready" second-year pro in 2026.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
Hunter is the best player in college football with immense two-way abilities. The Jaguars need could use an elite talent at cornerback, and Hunter's dynamic receiving skills would help a sputtering offense, too.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
While it feels like Brian Daboll and Shedeur Sanders could clash, the Colorado quarterback is probably the most NFL-ready pocket passer in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Pure "best player available" selection here from general manager Ran Carthon. Starks is a disciplined, do-everything safety who can help transform a secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Jalen Milroe QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 225 lbs
Milroe has the most upside of any quarterback in this class, and this is a selection with the 2026 campaign in mind in Cleveland.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs
This works out perfectly for the Raiders, a club with some serious talent on defense and a burgeoning young star at tight end. Ward has the experience to step in Week 1 in Las Vegas.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
With DeMario Douglas establishing himself in the slot role, the Patriots get a classic outside wideout who can catch back-shoulders from Drake Maye.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
The Saints get a high-energy interior rusher who holds his own against the run, too.
Round 1 - Pick 8
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs
The Jets plan for the future at offensive tackle with Campbell. The LSU star and Olu Fashanu can be two quality outside blockers for years for Gang Green.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
The Panthers pick a high-upside edge rusher with serious length and power to eventually develop into an All-Pro type on the outside.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
With the future uncertain for Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins replenish the receiver group once again with another polished pass catcher. Egbuka could run very fast at the combine, too.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
No way Jerry Jones can resist the temptation of adding a premier running back prospect to this Cowboys team.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
The Colts stop Johnson's slide and plug him into their No. 1 cornerback role instantly because of his size, athleticism and body of work at Michigan.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs
The Bengals address receiver given the uncertain future of Tee Higgins in Cincinnati with a multi-year producer from the SEC.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs
Walker is one of a few fascinating, multi-dimensional linebacker/edge rusher hybrids in this class. And the Buccaneers need more juice off the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 15
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 225 lbs
I keep coming back to this pairing, because of all the intricate ways head coach Mike Macdonald could utilize Perkins in his defense.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Quinn Ewers QB
Texas • Jr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Ewers gets to learn from another former huge recruit with a cannon for an arm before taking over in 2026.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Isaiah Bond WR
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs
Bond is a true downfield burner who'd give the Bears more of a vertical element instantly.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
I like the 49ers adding a premier talent up front along their offensive line to plan for the future.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs
The Broncos just extended Jonathan Cooper, but that doesn't mean they have to stop adding outside pass rushers in a division with Patrick Mahomes. Carter can play off the ball or attack the edges on third down.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 335 lbs
The Texans need an upgrade either at right tackle or inside at guard. Williams is a career right tackle and has the girth and power to play on the interior if needed.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Nic Scourton EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs
The Falcons have to pick an edge rusher in Round 1, don't they? Scourton looks ready to go from the jump because of his size, power and hand work.
Round 1 - Pick 22
LT Overton DL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 283 lbs
The Cardinals could still use more pass-rushing talent to this defense, and Overton has been a breakout star at Alabama this season.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Jim Harbaugh calls this pick in immediately when he sees the best tight end in the class still available.
Round 1 - Pick 24
T.J. Sanders DL
South Carolina • Jr • 6'4" / 290 lbs
Sanders is a wide-bodied upfield rusher who'd give the Packers exactly what they need on their defense for the long term.
Round 1 - Pick 25
East Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
Revel tore a knee ligament a while ago but demonstrated serious NFL-caliber capabilities and traits before the injury at East Carolina.
Round 1 - Pick 26
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Pearce is a freaky specimen who's been productive across two full seasons. This is the type of outside rusher the Ravens could use in 2025.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs
Grant is an upfield rusher who's played like an early-round pick across multiple seasons at Michigan. He and Keeanu Benton would be a fun complimentary tandem inside.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Deone Walker DL
Kentucky • Jr • 6'6" / 345 lbs
The Vikings add an enormous and athletic defensive tackle to make life easier for their outside rushers in Brian Flores' blitz-obsessed scheme.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Wyatt Milum OT
West Virginia • Sr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
We've seen the Eagles plan ahead along the offensive line in the past, and Milum might be the best player available at this juncture.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Jack Sawyer EDGE
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
The Bills go with an NFL-ready defensive end in Sawyer who's looked like a future first-round pick for two seasons now.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Iowa State • Sr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Higgins is a big-bodied weapon from Iowa State. The Lions could use more perimeter talent in their receiver room.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 200 lbs
Barron is cruising this season with seven pass breakups and three interceptions. The Chiefs add more youthful talent at boundary cornerback.