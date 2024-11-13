jalen-milroe.jpg
Better days are coming for the Browns, but they might not get here until 2026. Unless Deshaun Watson miraculously returns from a torn Achilles and plays the type of football we haven't seen from him since 2021, Cleveland's quarterback position will likely be the crux of the club's problems next season. 

Then again, I'm not completely ruling out Jameis Winston eventually playing effectively in Kevin Stefanski's system. It's just the veteran is unlikely to be the long-term solution at the game's most critical position for the Browns. 

Which is why I'm currently advocating for the Browns to narrow their focus on Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. He's an athletic freak of an athlete at a sturdy 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds. And said athleticism was apparent the moment he stepped on the field in Tuscaloosa a few years ago. But in 2024, Milroe has advanced his skill set as a passer. While he's maintained his flair for the improvisational play and is a weapon in the designed run game, the Crimson Tide quarterback has looked more comfortable in the pocket, thrown with better accuracy and made smarter decisions more frequently. 

There are still some rough edges to his game, which makes him the ideal candidate to get a Patrick Mahomes-type redshirt year -- and I normally don't advocate for those anymore -- in Cleveland, as the Browns inevitably start Watson in 2025, before being handed Cleveland's starting job as a "ready" second-year pro in 2026. 

Hunter is the best player in college football with immense two-way abilities. The Jaguars need could use an elite talent at cornerback, and Hunter's dynamic receiving skills would help a sputtering offense, too.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Shedeur Sanders QB
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
2882
RUYDS
-2
INTS
6
TDS
28
While it feels like Brian Daboll and Shedeur Sanders could clash, the Colorado quarterback is probably the most NFL-ready pocket passer in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Malaki Starks S
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
Pure "best player available" selection here from general manager Ran Carthon. Starks is a disciplined, do-everything safety who can help transform a secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Jalen Milroe QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 225 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
5th
PAYDS
2046
RUYDS
565
INTS
6
TDS
29
Milroe has the most upside of any quarterback in this class, and this is a selection with the 2026 campaign in mind in Cleveland.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
PAYDS
3494
RUYDS
182
INTS
6
TDS
35
This works out perfectly for the Raiders, a club with some serious talent on defense and a burgeoning young star at tight end. Ward has the experience to step in Week 1 in Las Vegas.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Tetairoa McMillan WR
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
63
REYDS
1066
YDS/REC
16.9
TDS
6
With DeMario Douglas establishing himself in the slot role, the Patriots get a classic outside wideout who can catch back-shoulders from Drake Maye.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Saints get a high-energy interior rusher who holds his own against the run, too.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Will Campbell OT
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Jets plan for the future at offensive tackle with Campbell. The LSU star and Olu Fashanu can be two quality outside blockers for years for Gang Green.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Panthers pick a high-upside edge rusher with serious length and power to eventually develop into an All-Pro type on the outside.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
3rd
REC
47
REYDS
587
YDS/REC
12.5
TDS
8
With the future uncertain for Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins replenish the receiver group once again with another polished pass catcher. Egbuka could run very fast at the combine, too.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Ashton Jeanty RB
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
1st
RUYDS
1734
YDS/ATT
7.7
REYDS
93
TDS
24
No way Jerry Jones can resist the temptation of adding a premier running back prospect to this Cowboys team.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Colts stop Johnson's slide and plug him into their No. 1 cornerback role instantly because of his size, athleticism and body of work at Michigan.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Luther Burden III WR
Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
45
REYDS
505
YDS/REC
11.2
TDS
6
The Bengals address receiver given the uncertain future of Tee Higgins in Cincinnati with a multi-year producer from the SEC.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
6th
Walker is one of a few fascinating, multi-dimensional linebacker/edge rusher hybrids in this class. And the Buccaneers need more juice off the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Harold Perkins Jr. LB
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 225 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
1st
I keep coming back to this pairing, because of all the intricate ways head coach Mike Macdonald could utilize Perkins in his defense.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Quinn Ewers QB
Texas • Jr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PAYDS
1722
RUYDS
-50
INTS
6
TDS
20
Ewers gets to learn from another former huge recruit with a cannon for an arm before taking over in 2026.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Isaiah Bond WR
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
5th
REC
26
REYDS
435
YDS/REC
16.7
TDS
6
Bond is a true downfield burner who'd give the Bears more of a vertical element instantly.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Kelvin Banks Jr. OT
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
2nd
I like the 49ers adding a premier talent up front along their offensive line to plan for the future.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Broncos just extended Jonathan Cooper, but that doesn't mean they have to stop adding outside pass rushers in a division with Patrick Mahomes. Carter can play off the ball or attack the edges on third down.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Cameron Williams OT
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 335 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
56th
POSITION RNK
7th
The Texans need an upgrade either at right tackle or inside at guard. Williams is a career right tackle and has the girth and power to play on the interior if needed.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Nic Scourton EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Falcons have to pick an edge rusher in Round 1, don't they? Scourton looks ready to go from the jump because of his size, power and hand work.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
LT Overton DL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 283 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
52nd
POSITION RNK
8th
The Cardinals could still use more pass-rushing talent to this defense, and Overton has been a breakout star at Alabama this season.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Colston Loveland TE
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
53
REYDS
560
YDS/REC
10.6
TDS
4
Jim Harbaugh calls this pick in immediately when he sees the best tight end in the class still available.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
T.J. Sanders DL
South Carolina • Jr • 6'4" / 290 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
43rd
POSITION RNK
7th
Sanders is a wide-bodied upfield rusher who'd give the Packers exactly what they need on their defense for the long term.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Shavon Revel Jr. CB
East Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
4th
Revel tore a knee ligament a while ago but demonstrated serious NFL-caliber capabilities and traits before the injury at East Carolina.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Pearce is a freaky specimen who's been productive across two full seasons. This is the type of outside rusher the Ravens could use in 2025.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Kenneth Grant DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
4th
Grant is an upfield rusher who's played like an early-round pick across multiple seasons at Michigan. He and Keeanu Benton would be a fun complimentary tandem inside.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Deone Walker DL
Kentucky • Jr • 6'6" / 345 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Vikings add an enormous and athletic defensive tackle to make life easier for their outside rushers in Brian Flores' blitz-obsessed scheme.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Wyatt Milum OT
West Virginia • Sr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
47th
POSITION RNK
4th
We've seen the Eagles plan ahead along the offensive line in the past, and Milum might be the best player available at this juncture.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Jack Sawyer EDGE
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Bills go with an NFL-ready defensive end in Sawyer who's looked like a future first-round pick for two seasons now.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Jayden Higgins WR
Iowa State • Sr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
103rd
POSITION RNK
12th
REC
62
REYDS
791
YDS/REC
12.8
TDS
7
Higgins is a big-bodied weapon from Iowa State. The Lions could use more perimeter talent in their receiver room.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Jahdae Barron CB
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
83rd
POSITION RNK
10th
Barron is cruising this season with seven pass breakups and three interceptions. The Chiefs add more youthful talent at boundary cornerback.