Better days are coming for the Browns, but they might not get here until 2026. Unless Deshaun Watson miraculously returns from a torn Achilles and plays the type of football we haven't seen from him since 2021, Cleveland's quarterback position will likely be the crux of the club's problems next season.

Then again, I'm not completely ruling out Jameis Winston eventually playing effectively in Kevin Stefanski's system. It's just the veteran is unlikely to be the long-term solution at the game's most critical position for the Browns.

Which is why I'm currently advocating for the Browns to narrow their focus on Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. He's an athletic freak of an athlete at a sturdy 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds. And said athleticism was apparent the moment he stepped on the field in Tuscaloosa a few years ago. But in 2024, Milroe has advanced his skill set as a passer. While he's maintained his flair for the improvisational play and is a weapon in the designed run game, the Crimson Tide quarterback has looked more comfortable in the pocket, thrown with better accuracy and made smarter decisions more frequently.

There are still some rough edges to his game, which makes him the ideal candidate to get a Patrick Mahomes-type redshirt year -- and I normally don't advocate for those anymore -- in Cleveland, as the Browns inevitably start Watson in 2025, before being handed Cleveland's starting job as a "ready" second-year pro in 2026.

