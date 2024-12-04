hunter-sanders.jpg
Getty Images

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes may very well have the Heisman winner in Travis Hunter and the first two selections in the 2025 NFL Draft. Shedeur Sanders feels like one of the best quarterback prospects in this reasonably down class at the position, and with the Raiders currently sitting with the second choice next April, no one should be shocked if Sanders is picked by the quarterback-desperate club in Las Vegas. 

It's been a long road for Sanders, who started as a three-star recruit out of high school in 2021, per 247 Sports, before enrolling at Jackson State. He rocked at the HBCU level before his highly publicized transfer to Colorado before the 2023 campaign. 

Hunter, on the other hand, could've played at any college in America as the nation's No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2022. After a fine, albeit low-ish volume, true freshman season in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, Hunter erupted as the finest dual-threat player we've seen in the collegiate ranks since either Charles Woodson or Champ Bailey. 

He's been the best player in college football this season, and his traits are spectacular, too. That combination suggests he'll enter the pre-draft process as the favorite to be the first player off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft. That's when he's picked in this mock, and Sanders follows immediately after. If that scenario becomes a reality, they would be the first players from the same school taken Nos. 1 and 2 in the NFL Draft since Penn State in 2000 (Courtney Brown and LaVar Arrington).

The draft order below was determined using the current 2025 NFL Draft order. To check out the betting odds on who will be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, head on over to BetMGM.

For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, etc. Listen below!

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
92
REYDS
1152
YDS/REC
12.5
TDS
15
Hunter is the best player in college football with immense two-way abilities. The Jaguars could use an elite talent at cornerback, and Hunter's dynamic receiving skills would help a sputtering offense, too. This is feeling more and more like a no-brainer.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Shedeur Sanders QB
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
3926
RUYDS
-16
INTS
8
TDS
39
Colorado stars go Nos. 1 and 2 in this draft. Sanders landing in Las Vegas is perfect, from both team-need and attention standpoints.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
PAYDS
4123
RUYDS
196
INTS
7
TDS
40
The Giants don't hesitate here. Ward has demonstrated fine development during his collegiate career at three different schools. New York has to pick a quarterback with this selection.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Tetairoa McMillan WR
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
84
REYDS
1319
YDS/REC
15.7
TDS
8
The Patriots have a nice slot wideout in Pop Douglas and get quality contributions from depth pieces down the roster. But they need a true No. 1 wideout, and that's precisely what McMillan is.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
Carter seemingly has the elite-level traits to go this high in the draft, and the Panthers have to get better on the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Will Campbell OT
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
There isn't a quarterback worth selecting here for the Jets -- if the Aaron Rodgers era concludes at the end of this season -- but drafting another young, high-upside tackle makes plenty of sense for this organization.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Titans have to get another premier talent up front alongside Jeffery Simmons. That's precisely what the raw but uber-talented Williams would be.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
How about a rugged, upfield rusher to complement Myles Garrett on the outside in Cleveland?
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Malaki Starks S
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Bengals' defensive regression has been absolutely insane this season. Therefore, they add a supremely gifted, NFL-ready safety to the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
3rd
REC
60
REYDS
743
YDS/REC
12.4
TDS
9
With plenty of uncertainty surrounding the football-playing future of Chris Olave given his vast concussion history, the Saints have to add another high-caliber receiving talent to the offense.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Kelvin Banks Jr. OT
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Banks would provide more protection up front for Caleb Williams, which is needed in Chicago.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Johnson hasn't played for a while now due to injury, yet when he was on the field for Michigan, he was a cerebral, high-caliber athlete at the boundary corner spot.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Ashton Jeanty RB
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
1st
RUYDS
2288
YDS/ATT
7.3
REYDS
102
TDS
29
Jeanty is the best running back prospect in this class, and I don't think Jerry Jones will be able to stay away in Round 1. Immediate, plus starter for the Cowboys offense.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Wyatt Milum OT
West Virginia • Sr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
47th
POSITION RNK
4th
The 49ers plan for the future after Trent Williams at left tackle. Milum looks ready for professional football right now. Chiseled specimen at tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Luther Burden III WR
Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
61
REYDS
676
YDS/REC
11.1
TDS
8
Burden may not have elite-level physical traits, but he's fun with the ball in his hands, runs quality routes and catches everything.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Nic Scourton EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Buccaneers need to get another rusher to complement Yaya Diaby up front. Scourton is a wide-bodied, athletic rusher with power.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Josh Simmons OL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Rams roll the dice on the injured Buckeye blocker with a massive frame and elite-level upside.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Pearce is going to test himself into the top 20, and his productivity stands alone among the edge rushers in this class. Awesome addition for the Cardinals.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Princely Umanmielen EDGE
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
7th
Umanmielen is a chiseled but reasonably explosive and bendy rusher who'd be a welcomed addition to the Falcons' anemic pass rush.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Harold Perkins Jr. LB
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 225 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Seahawks have been running through linebackers this season, and while Perkins is probably best around the edge, he flies to the football off the ball.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Shavon Revel Jr. CB
East Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Commanders need to add a boundary cornerback with size and ball skills. That's precisely the type of specimen Revel is.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Watch a Texans game... and you'll first notice how shoddy the interior of the offensive line is. Booker is the best pure offensive guard in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Aireontae Ersery OT
Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
49th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Broncos draft their left tackle of the future in Ersery, who's looked like an early pick for two seasons now at Minnesota.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Cameron Williams OT
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 335 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
56th
POSITION RNK
7th
The Ravens have to fortify the interior of the offensive line, and Williams is a mammoth human who can begin his NFL career at guard.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
LT Overton DL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 283 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
52nd
POSITION RNK
8th
Overton is an oversized outside rusher with flexibility to move inside and disrupt against interior blockers for the Chargers.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
6th
Walker's slide stops here with the Steelers. They get a hybrid front-seven player to add another stud to their defense.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
T.J. Sanders DL
South Carolina • Jr • 6'4" / 290 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
43rd
POSITION RNK
7th
The Packers need more girth inside, and Sanders is a wide-bodied, three-down defender who's flashed upside as a pass rusher on South Carolina's stellar defensive front this season.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Deone Walker DL
Kentucky • Jr • 6'6" / 345 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Vikings add an enormous and athletic defensive tackle to make life easier for their outside rushers in Brian Flores' blitz-obsessed scheme.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Jalen Royals WR
Utah State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
102nd
POSITION RNK
11th
REC
55
REYDS
834
YDS/REC
15.2
TDS
6
Royals has been fantastic at Utah State this season, and he looks like his athletic profile could be first-round caliber. It wouldn't hurt to add another big body to Jalen Hurts' collection of skill-position talent.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Landon Jackson EDGE
Arkansas • Sr • 6'7" / 280 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
8th
The Bills add another towering edge rusher to their defensive front to bookend Greg Rousseau.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
6th
Nolen would give Chris Jones a legitimate running mate getting upfield as a rusher. The Ole Miss star has demolished offensive lines with regularity this season.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Ashton Gillotte EDGE
Louisville • Sr • 6'3" / 275 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
50th
POSITION RNK
11th
The Lions get a sizable, explosive edge rusher to complement Aidan Hutchinson when he returns to full health in Detroit.