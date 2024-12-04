Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes may very well have the Heisman winner in Travis Hunter and the first two selections in the 2025 NFL Draft. Shedeur Sanders feels like one of the best quarterback prospects in this reasonably down class at the position, and with the Raiders currently sitting with the second choice next April, no one should be shocked if Sanders is picked by the quarterback-desperate club in Las Vegas.

It's been a long road for Sanders, who started as a three-star recruit out of high school in 2021, per 247 Sports, before enrolling at Jackson State. He rocked at the HBCU level before his highly publicized transfer to Colorado before the 2023 campaign.

Hunter, on the other hand, could've played at any college in America as the nation's No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2022. After a fine, albeit low-ish volume, true freshman season in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, Hunter erupted as the finest dual-threat player we've seen in the collegiate ranks since either Charles Woodson or Champ Bailey.

He's been the best player in college football this season, and his traits are spectacular, too. That combination suggests he'll enter the pre-draft process as the favorite to be the first player off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft. That's when he's picked in this mock, and Sanders follows immediately after. If that scenario becomes a reality, they would be the first players from the same school taken Nos. 1 and 2 in the NFL Draft since Penn State in 2000 (Courtney Brown and LaVar Arrington).

The draft order below was determined using the current 2025 NFL Draft order.

