The latest NFL mock draft not only projects the futures of some of college football's brightest stars, but also underscores the tight connection between the college game's biggest stages and the NFL pipeline. Of the 32 players selected in this hypothetical first round, 18 could potentially appear in the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff -- a testament to how the postseason spotlight helps define elite talent. With the playoff committee wrestling with decisions involving teams like Miami, Alabama, South Carolina and Ole Miss, the final matchups could be a showcase for nearly half the draft's top-tier prospects.
At the top of the draft, history may repeat itself as Colorado's Travis Hunter is poised to be the No. 1 overall pick. He would follow in the footsteps of Trevor Lawrence, the last No. 1 overall recruit to claim the NFL Draft's top spot. The Jacksonville Jaguars, projected to hold the first pick yet again, are projected to take Hunter, a dynamic two-way star whose versatility at wide receiver and cornerback makes him the slam-dunk Heisman winner and one of the most unique players in the history of the sport.
This mock draft also highlights the rising stock of another Heisman hopeful: Ashton Jeanty, the Boise State running back projected to go in the first round. Jeanty, expected to finish as the Heisman runner-up to Hunter, has been a revelation this season, showcasing a blend of power, speed and vision that has NFL scouts buzzing.
The draft order below was determined using the current 2025 NFL Draft order. To check out the NFL betting odds on who will be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, head on over to Caesars Sportsbook.
For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc. Listen below!
Round 1 - Pick 1
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
Jacksonville would love to shop this pick to either the Giants or Raiders, who are locks to draft a quarterback right behind them. Hunter is the safest bet for any team. Regardless of which position he plays, Hunter is a high-ceiling player with Pro Football Hall of Fame potential. He possesses unmatched stamina and football IQ, with the ability to change the game any time he touches the ball. He'd also inject much-needed energy into a Jaguars franchise that has been extremely disappointing and struggles to fill the stands.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
Las Vegas would love to keep tanking to secure the No. 1 overall pick for its choice of quarterbacks. Sanders has the tools to be a top quarterback and can layer the ball into all three levels of the field. A big-time prospect, he has steadily improved every season. The Sanders family's ties to the Raiders make this pick intriguing, with the possibility of Deion Sanders coaching his son if owner Mark Davis opts for a bold move.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs
New York has moved on from Daniel Jones and needs a quarterback to rebuild. While this draft class is considered weak, Ward is a strong option. A dual-threat quarterback who remains cool under pressure, Ward has 56 career starts and has improved his ball security this season with better talent around him. His experience and playmaking ability make him a good fit for the Giants, and he seems poised to handle New York's intense media market.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs
The Patriots need help in many areas, and Carter provides value at a premium position, especially after the team traded Matthew Judon to Atlanta earlier this season. Carter's film showcases his massive potential as he adjusts to playing on the edge. He has the speed to bend the corner and the ability to beat tackles inside. With more reps, Carter's talent as a full-time pass rusher will continue to grow.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Williams allows the Panthers to start rebuilding in the trenches, where they need help on both sides of the ball. He offers high upside at a premium position and has limited wear and tear. Williams is a twitchy player with length and the ability to bend the corner, making him a disruptive force.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
While quarterback is a consideration, Mason Graham is an excellent option. Paired with Quinnen Williams, Graham would form a dominant interior duo. A powerful and disruptive presence, Graham excels in both phases of the game. His relentless motor and ability to control the line of scrimmage make him a valuable pick.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
Tennessee might want to draft a quarterback, but it's too early to reach for Jalen Milroe or Carson Beck. Johnson, assuming his recent injury is precautionary, is a safe pick and Day 1 starter. With length and elite skills on an island, Johnson has been a ball hawk at Michigan and is familiar with NFL schemes.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
The Browns' top need is offensive tackle, as Jedrick Wills Jr.'s return is uncertain. Banks has excelled over the last three seasons and could transition to guard if needed. A technically sound player with exceptional athleticism, Banks is a Day 1 starter with a high ceiling.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs
Burden is a powerful and explosive player but has been underutilized at Missouri. He'd bring value to Cincinnati, especially as the team prepares for life after Tee Higgins. Burden's skill set allows him to contribute immediately and grow into a key playmaker.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs
Cameron Jordan's legendary career is winding down, and the Saints need fresh talent. Walker is a versatile hybrid edge/backer with speed, power, and excellent quickness. His dominant performance against Texas highlighted his potential. With time, Walker will become a matchup nightmare.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Starks' versatility allows him to excel in the box and in coverage. While safety is not typically a high-value position in the draft, Starks' ball-hawking skills and pro-style experience make him a future All-Pro. He could also contribute as a nickel defender.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs
Grant is a massive, athletic nose guard who disrupts both the run and pass games. At over 340 pounds, he's an unusual combination of size and agility. Grant's ability to dominate the point of attack addresses a significant need for the Dolphins' interior line.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
The Cowboys' running back rotation has been underwhelming, and Jeanty provides an immediate upgrade. With elite contact balance and the speed to break big plays, Jeanty is a difference-maker who has been the most productive back in college football this season.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
The 49ers' talented roster has been plagued by injuries, and Nolen bolsters their defensive interior. With exceptional power and pass-rushing ability, Nolen is disruptive when healthy, though his late-season drop-offs are a concern.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Trey Amos CB
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Amos addresses a need at cornerback for the Colts. A long, rangy player with ample experience, Amos excels at contested catches and has the speed and quickness to match routes. He is a likely riser in a weak cornerback class.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
At 6-foot-5, McMillan dominates in contested situations and makes difficult catches look routine. While he lacks elite speed, his strong hands and fluid movement make him a valuable addition to the Buccaneers' offense.
Round 1 - Pick 17
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs
The Rams need a left tackle, and Campbell is a natural fit. With excellent footwork and quickness, Campbell has been a reliable blindside protector in the SEC. While he has some technical issues to address, he's a safe pick with high upside.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Nic Scourton EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs
The Cardinals need to improve their pass rush, and Scourton provides a high-ceiling option. His ability to kick inside on passing downs adds versatility, though he needs to expand his repertoire of pass-rush moves.
Round 1 - Pick 19
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Pearce brings speed and power off the edge, giving the Falcons a much-needed playmaker. While his size makes him a tweener, his twitch and quickness provide significant upside.
Round 1 - Pick 20
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 315 lbs
The Seahawks need help on the offensive line, and Jones addresses a glaring need at right tackle. A physical blocker with tools to develop, Jones could also transition to guard if necessary.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Campbell has impressed as a four-down linebacker who can rush the passer and cover ground with speed. His youth and versatility make him a valuable addition to the Commanders' defense.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Booker, a powerful guard, addresses a pressing need for the Texans. While tackles are typically valued higher, Booker's leadership and road-grading ability make him an immediate starter and difference-maker.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 327 lbs
Denver needs an upgrade at defensive tackle, and Williams fits the bill. With exceptional quickness and technique, Williams is disruptive against both the run and pass, excelling in stunts and movement.
Round 1 - Pick 24
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
Emmanwori's combination of size, speed, and coverage ability pairs well with Kyle Hamilton. A versatile, physical player, Emmanwori addresses a significant need in Baltimore's secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Harmon has been a force for the Ducks, excelling in stunts and pressuring quarterbacks. With his quickness and burst, Harmon strengthens the Chargers' interior defense.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Deone Walker DL
Kentucky • Jr • 6'6" / 345 lbs
Walker adds size and power to the Steelers' defensive line. Though not as dominant this season as expected, his potential and athleticism make him an excellent fit to succeed Cam Heyward.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Egbuka has consistently delivered for the Buckeyes, serving as one of their top targets in the passing game and a versatile weapon in the run game. He's a silky-smooth route runner with exceptional hands, situational awareness, and the ability to turn any touch into a big play.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Morrison suffered a season-ending hip injury midway through the 2024 season. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but he's expected to be ready for the start of the season. This isn't a deep cornerback class for high-end prospects, but Morrison fits a massive need for the surprise Vikings. He's a proven and productive player who should make an immediate impact.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Jared Ivey DE
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'6" / 285 lbs
Ivey might be the best power rusher you've never heard of. He wins with multiple moves and is a seasoned pass rusher with elite hand swipes, long arms, and counters. Ivey will be a riser in the draft process with his length and pass-rushing ability. The Eagles, in need of size on the edge, would benefit greatly from his skill set.
Round 1 - Pick 30
East Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
Revel likely would have been drafted much earlier if not for tearing his ACL in late September. Assuming he underwent surgery in early October, he should be ready by training camp. Revel is a long, rangy corner with an excellent nose for the ball. His high upside makes him a steal at this spot, and the Bills would be thrilled to land him.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 200 lbs
The Chiefs have a need at offensive tackle, but Barron's versatility is too enticing to pass up. He has significantly boosted his draft stock this season with his ability to play both cornerback and nickel. Barron is a ball hawk and a physical presence in the run game. He could be a major riser as the draft approaches.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Landon Jackson EDGE
Arkansas • Sr • 6'7" / 280 lbs
Jackson has improved steadily each season and has a massive frame that fits well on the edge but also allows for versatility to kick inside. He's long, possesses a strong pass-rushing repertoire, and plays with a relentless motor. Jackson's toughness aligns perfectly with the Lions' culture, making him an ideal fit for Detroit.