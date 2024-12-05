Colorado's Travis Hunter Jr. will be one of the most interesting case studies the NFL Draft has witnessed in quite some time. The heavy favorite to win this year's Heisman Trophy has 92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns, as well as 31 tackles, 4 interceptions and 1 forced fumble. College football has not seen a player dominate two sides of the ball in the manner that Hunter has this season.
What does that mean for his draft value? He could, in theory, dictate whether he plays on offense or defense at the next level. Wide receivers are being paid a higher rate than cornerbacks. If he demands performing one position, then evaluations will be made on his potential in that one role and how he is viewed in that role may vary on a team-by-team basis. Is he worthy of the No. 1 overall pick at two different positions? In today's thought exercise, we explore that possibility as the Jacksonville Jaguars are currently in position to make that decision.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
Travis Hunter Jr. is the best pure athlete in the 2025 NFL Draft. If he is intent on playing wide receiver, then that is where Jacksonville will play him even though he may be best served as a cornerback. Unfortunately, there will likely be new pieces on offense and Trevor Lawrence will have something to prove.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs
Carson Beck entered the season as QB1, but is not a first-round prospect. As the season has progressed, Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward have gone back and forth for the title. Ward does a good job of moving around in the pocket and has been throwing with anticipation. Las Vegas gets a fresh start at quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
With Cam Ward off the board, New York's choice is pretty straight forward. Shedeur Sanders has done a good job moving around in the pocket and reading out defenses for periods of this season. Will Deion Sanders be a part of a package deal?
Round 1 - Pick 4
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs
New England simply needs to surround Drake Maye with a better supporting cast. The Patriots need an improved offensive line and more outlets in the pass game. Will Campbell steps in at left tackle in this instance.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
Will Johnson Jr. may be the best overall prospect in the draft class and Carolina needs help on defense. The Panthers need difference makers all around and Johnson has proven to be as much when healthy.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Mason Graham to the Jets has been a pretty popular pairing. Quinnen Williams and Graham would be a stingy interior for the new head coach. The last time a Michigan defensive lineman was pegged as a limited athlete with an endless motor, Aidan Hutchinson became one of the most dominant pass rushers in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
DeAndre Hopkins has cleared town and Will Levis has shown growth over the past month. If he returns next season, then the Titans will once again make an effort to surround him with the players necessary for him to maintain that success.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
The 2025 season is Alex Wright's last under contract and Za'Darius Smith was moved at the trade deadline. Mykel Williams is a raw pass rusher but he has the perfect person to learn from on the opposite side of the defensive line, Myles Garrett.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs
Cincinnati adds a dynamic pass rusher. If Trey Hendrickson does not return, then the Bengals will absolutely need help on that side of the ball. If he does return, then he should benefit from Hendrickson's presence in the form of more one-on-ones.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Nic Scourton EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs
New Orleans has trended towards more powerful pass rushers through the years and Nic Scourton fits the bill. Looking across the league, power is winning more than speed off the edge right now. Chase Young is scheduled to hit free agency this offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 11
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
James Pearce Jr. is an explosive pass rusher off the corner, but he is more wiry strong than powerful. Chicago locks in a young pass rusher opposite Montez Sweat. He has not been as dominant as he had been a year ago, but the upside is tremendous.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs
Miami re-invests in its defensive line with the selection of Kenneth Grant, who is a run-stuffing interior defender. Grant has Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Chop Robinson and now Grant under contract next season. They lost Christian Wilkins in free agency.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Dallas has a lot of exciting pieces in the secondary with Trevon Diggs, Caelan Carson and DaRon Bland. Malaki Starks gives them another level of accountability on the back end as the Cowboys look to reverse their fortunes in a calendar year.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Trent Williams has not been up to his usual standard this season after missing most of the preseason in a contract dispute. Kelvin Banks has played left tackle, but could potentially flip to right tackle and replace Colton McKivitz, who plays next to standout rookie guard Dominick Puni.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Benjamin Morrison is recovering from an injury that would usually cause prospects to fall in the draft, but a lack of true blue-chip talent in this draft class will likely limit Morrison's slide. He is clearly one of the best prospects available when healthy and available.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs
Tampa Bay's linebacker room is going to be really interchangeable with pressure capable of being applied from any angle. Jalon Walker is a more polished pass rusher at this point, but his size will predicate a full-time role as an off-ball linebacker.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Josh Simmons is another prospect dealing with an injury suffered during the season. He showed that he can be one of the best true left tackle prospects eligible for the draft before suffering that injury. Los Angeles may be ready to make a change at offensive tackle this offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Arizona is stacking young defenders with edge rusher Darius Robinson, cornerback Max Melton, safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson and now Walter Nolen, whose best football may still be ahead of him.
Round 1 - Pick 19
LT Overton DL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 283 lbs
A tale as old as time: Atlanta's pass rush has been one of the worst in the league this season. LT Overton is unlikely to be an immediate solution to those concerns, but he has the size and athletic profile to develop into a difference maker if he puts in the time.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Offensive guard remains a point of concern for Seattle, but other parts of the line have deteriorated around that spot. Tyler Booker is a stabilizer in that role and a boon to Kenneth Walker III's future.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
Running back should be the final piece to a team, but Washington is ahead of schedule and Ashton Jeanty is a force multiplier. He is a valuable contributor in both the run and pass games. The Commanders have cycled through running backs this season. Jeanty is a staple in the offense, similar to what New York had hoped Saquon Barkley would be for Daniel Jones.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 336 lbs
Injuries mounted along Houston's offensive line a year ago and yet the unit was better than they have been this season. Jonah Savaiinaea played right tackle opposite first-round pick Jordan Morgan last season, but his future may be best served as an offensive guard.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 327 lbs
Denver could consider a tight end in this spot, but they invest in a higher ceiling along the interior defensive line. The pass rush has been fantastic and Riley Moss has been much improved when available. The Broncos are trending up as evidenced by their positioning at No. 23 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 24
JT Tuimoloau EDGE
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 269 lbs
Pernell McPhee, Za'Darius Smith, etc...Baltimore has always favored the powerful edge rushers that can also set the edge. J.T. Tuimoloau is not going to be a twitchy difference maker at the high side of his rush but the Ravens will know what they are getting out of him every single day.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Head coach Jim Harbaugh gets his tight end as Colston Loveland is tabbed as the future of the position in Los Angeles. The Chargers have a few building blocks on offense with Ladd McConkey and now Loveland to go along with Justin Herbert and the offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs
George Pickens is a field-stretching element to the Pittsburgh offense, but they would could benefit from an explosive, powerful receiver like Luther Burden III to work underneath with tight end Pat Freiermuth.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Texas A&M • Sr • 6'4" / 300 lbs
Until the selection of Jordan Morgan last year, Green Bay had used 12 of its last 13 first-round selections on the defensive side of the ball, including six along the defensive line. The Packers have a track record that they lean into with the selection of Shemar Turner late in the first-round.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Deone Walker DL
Kentucky • Jr • 6'6" / 345 lbs
Minnesota's defense is not littered with present day difference makers. Most of the recognizable names on that side of the ball are closer to the end of their respective careers than the beginning. Deone Walker has not lived up to expectations this season, but the Vikings have built a culture that should bring out the best in him.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs
The Eagles do not have to go far to find the heir apparent to Dallas Goedert at tight end. Penn State has seemingly lined Tyler Warren up at all 11 starting offensive positions at one point or another this season. Philadelphia covets versatility everywhere on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Donovan Jackson IOL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Donovan Jackson has positional flexibility, but the plan would be to play him at left guard, which he has done this season when not filling in for injured left tackle Josh Simmons. Buffalo should probably use this pick on defense, but Jackson also represents an opportunity to lean into a strength for the Bills offense.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 335 lbs
Jawaan Taylor has at least one more season on his current contract, but Kansas City can bring in promising right tackle Cameron Williams to one day replace him. The Chiefs need to identify some solutions at offensive tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Aireontae Ersery is another player with positional flexibility, but he would eventually replace veteran Kevin Zeitler at guard. The Lions have developed one of the best rosters in the NFL.
The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.