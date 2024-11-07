The NFL trade deadline came and went Tuesday as contenders used that final opportunity to make meaningful additions to this year's roster. The next personnel acquisition periods do not come until next spring with free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft. The draft is already in focus for several teams, as there are nine teams with exactly two wins; no more, no less.
NFL offseasons will certainly provide entertainment value in the coming years as teams seem more willing than ever to cut bait with a young quarterback in favor of a veteran who may have untapped potential. Taking inventory of the league, there are teams having success with quarterbacks on their second or even third teams. Russell Wilson (Steelers), Jared Goff (Lions), Kirk Cousins (Falcons) and Sam Darnold (Vikings) are all on their second, third or even fourth team and currently in position to make the postseason.
Meanwhile, Carolina benched 2023 No. 1 overall selection Bryce Young before returning to him, while the Colts recently benched No. 4 overall selection Anthony Richardson in favor of 39-year-old Joe Flacco. Will Levis' volatility has Tennessee considering its future beyond the former second-round pick despite him having essentially a year's worth of NFL playing experience.
The NFL is not a developmental league because head coaches and general managers are not promised enough time and patience to see those experiments through. They want to do what is necessary to win in the short term even if it compromises long-term goals. For that reason, future NFL offseasons may be more entertaining as the game of musical chairs continues. Will Justin Fields or one of the aforementioned quarterbacks be the next to re-kindle their career elsewhere? Will one of the quarterbacks mentioned below be the reason for some of those abrupt quarterback decisions?
Round 1 - Pick 1
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
There are no blue-chip prospects who are finished products, so there is not a clear-cut No. 1 prospect. Travis Hunter could be a very good wide receiver, but his value is in his ability to play both ways, which likely will not be done in the NFL. If we are not projecting trades, then the Patriots have to support Drake Maye with this pick and, without a bonafide starting left tackle, Hunter is the choice.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
Jacksonville needs cornerback help and Will Johnson can be a lockdown player on the boundary when healthy. There are obvious questions that must be addressed this offseason, but there is no magic wand at No. 2 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs
Derek Carr is not a quarterback who is going to raise the ceiling of the team, and any spark provided by Spencer Rattler was fleeting. New Orleans may have to do some soul-searching now that it has parted with head coach Dennis Allen, but it is clear a quarterback change is necessary for the future of the franchise. Cam Ward has put Miami on his back this season, and he may have to do so again with the Saints.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
Bryce Young has been re-inserted as the quarterback of the Carolina Panthers. It is unknown if the franchise will be in a position to move on from the former No. 1 overall selection, but it is not unrealistic to believe it may return to the well in 2025. Shedeur Sanders' decision-making makes him one of the best options for a quarterback-needy team.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Cleveland moved veteran pass rusher Za'Darius Smith at the trade deadline, so there is a need opposite Myles Garrett. In an ideal world, there would be a quarterback of the future, but short of moving up, the Browns may be better served pursuing other opportunities. Left tackle could be an area of need if Dawand Jones fumbles his current opportunity.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
Las Vegas moved on from Davante Adams midseason, and Jakobi Meyers will be playing out his contract in 2025. Unless the Raiders plan to move Brock Bowers outside permanently, they will need pass-catchers for whichever quarterback they plan to install this offseason. When reaching this point in the draft, teams may be split on whether a specific quarterback prospect is worthy of this level of investment.
Round 1 - Pick 7
LSU • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs
Change is necessary in the Big Apple. The franchise was not necessarily wrong for allowing Saquon Barkley to walk out the door, but now it will be without both of the pieces sold as an either/or during last year's negotiations. Garrett Nussmeier is an inexperienced quarterback and the NFL is not a developmental league, so he will have to find his own path to success.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Losing defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in free agency is certainly not why Miami finds themselves picking in the top 10 of April's draft, but not adequately replacing him is one potential hurdle to future success. Mason Graham immediately elevates the team's pass rush and run defense.
Round 1 - Pick 9
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Tennessee traded Ernest Jones IV and DeAndre Hopkins, but they were not full blown sellers. Although Arden Key and Harold Landry have perhaps exceeded expectations, neither is a reliable plan for the Titans. James Pearce Jr. would give them an exciting young pass rusher to pair with Jeffery Simmons.
Round 1 - Pick 10
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs
Head coach Robert Saleh has been fired, but general manager Joe Douglas remains in his role. Douglas has always believed in building a formidable offensive line. In 2024, he signed Tyron Smith, traded for Morgan Moses and drafted Olu Fashanu at tackle. The former two are free agents at season's end, so Will Campbell and Fashanu are the bookend tackles of the future.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
Dallas is pushing the idea that Zeke Elliott has become a distraction. Neither Rico Dowdle nor Dalvin Cook are billed as the savior of the offense, so the Cowboys give Dak Prescott a new backfield partner. Ashton Jeanty is a dynamic runner, but also a valuable contributor in the pass game.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Day 3 picks have been a viable way for franchises like the 49ers and Chargers to build their secondaries, but it has not worked for the Colts. Juju Brents has been injured this season, but they could use another impact performer on the backend. Anthony Richardson will likely return for another year, so quarterback is pushed down the road another year.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Nic Scourton EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs
Trey Hendrickson has not publicly rescinded his request for a trade. It seems as though both parties will finish out the season before going their separate ways. The ideal outcome is former first-round pick Myles Murphy developing into a qualified option along with Sam Hubbard. The alternative is using another first-round pick to address a critical position. Nic Scourton is a powerful player, similar to Rams first-round pick Jared Verse a year ago.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs
Tampa Bay may have the most versatile front seven in the NFC with Yaya Diaby and now Jalon Walker. Walker is a more accomplished pass rusher than gap defender right now, but he is best served in an off-ball role moving forward.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Head coach Mike Macdonald continues to build out his defensive vision. He first drafted defensive tackle Byron Murphy II and then traded for linebacker Ernest Jones IV. Malaki Starks would give him a high IQ, versatile safety.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Offensive tackles Joe Noteboom and Alaric Jackson are slated to hit free agency this offseason. Kelvin Banks Jr. would step in as the left tackle of the future in this scenario.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
The contract of George Kittle expires after the 2025 season. Although a beloved figure in San Francisco, it is worth considering that union may be coming to an end given the injuries he has battled in recent years. Colston Loveland would be a ready-made replacement and allow Kyle Shanahan to schematically experiment with two viable pass-catching tight ends.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Coaching and the offensive line have cut the Bears offense off at the knees this season. Caleb Williams' present does not define his future. Chicago is repeating history with a lack of stability around the quarterback position, so this is a necessary course of action.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs
With all due respect, watching another season of Troy Franklin and Devaughn Vele at wide receiver is not at the top of my wish list. Marvin Mims Jr. has not been as involved in the offense as anticipated, and Courtland Sutton has seemingly been the subject of trade rumors every year since entering the league. Luther Burden III is a powerful pass-catcher who creates yards after the catch. He could be Sean Payton's Michael Thomas in Denver.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs
Arizona acquired Baron Browning at the trade deadline, but he has had limited impact on the Broncos' season. Abdul Carter can be a Haason Reddick-like pass rusher in the desert. The development plan continues with head coach Jonathan Gannon at the helm.
Round 1 - Pick 21
JT Tuimoloau EDGE
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 269 lbs
Khalil Mack is set to hit free agency after the season and Bud Dupree is not getting any shorter in the tooth. As Jim Harbaugh puts his stamp on the Chargers franchise, J.T. Tuimoloau can be one of those building blocks to the defense.
Round 1 - Pick 22
LT Overton DL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 283 lbs
Matthew Judon has not invigorated the Atlanta pass rush the way it had hoped, and he is a free agent after the season. LT Overton is a young player finally getting some run in the SEC, but there is as much talent in his 6-foot-5-inch frame as any other prospect in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley has breathed life into a stagnant defense. As the Packers lay the groundwork for the future, Walter Nolen can be a big piece. He has shown improvement from last season and, if he reaches his full potential, a late first-round selection will prove to be a steal.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 336 lbs
Rookie right tackle Roger Rosengarten has been volatile, but there are reasons for optimism. Jonah Savaiinaea is a right tackle at Arizona who will transition inside at the next level. With Baltimore's coaching and Savaiinaea's footwork, the Ravens could be getting a special talent.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Deone Walker DL
Kentucky • Jr • 6'6" / 345 lbs
When DeMeco Ryans was in San Francisco, his unit valued length, length and more length. Pairing Deone Walker with Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter would give Houston a tantalizing pass rush front.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Donovan Jackson IOL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Philadelphia's offensive line has been missing its edge in the middle this season. Injuries forced Donovan Jackson to move from left guard to left tackle for the Buckeyes, but guard is his home. It remains to be seen if he can re-ignite that Eagles unit, but general manager Howie Roseman is no stranger to an early-round investment into the position.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Competency on the offensive side of the ball has given the defense a bit of pep in its step. The Steelers acquired Donte Jackson prior to the season, but Daylen Everette gives them long-term stability opposite Joey Porter Jr.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs
Defensive coordinator Brian Flores has pushed the defense to its limits and gotten fantastic results, but BandAids at cornerback and undrafted free agents fulfilling key roles will only last so long. Kenneth Grant can help Minnesota limit the opponent's ground game while allowing the collection of pass rushers to thrive.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 335 lbs
Brandon Coleman looks like the potential left tackle of the future in the nation's capital. If the Commanders identify the starting right tackle next, then Washington is going to be well-positioned in its future with quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Jack Sawyer EDGE
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Buffalo was flush with edge rushers two years ago, but it has slowly bled out that room. Jack Sawyer allows the Bills to re-establish depth they previously had at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Landon Jackson EDGE
Arkansas • Sr • 6'7" / 280 lbs
Detroit may opt to go in another direction now that Za'Darius Smith has found his way to the Motor City. Smith has another year on his current contract, so the Lions will be stacked with pass-rushing options after injuries turned the unit upside down in 2024.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 327 lbs
Kansas City will likely address the defense in some capacity whether that is defensive line or cornerback. The Chiefs have veterans they have counted upon next to Chris Jones, but there is a higher ceiling attainable.