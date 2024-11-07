Round 1 - Pick 1 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 60 REYDS 757 YDS/REC 12.6 TDS 8 There are no blue-chip prospects who are finished products, so there is not a clear-cut No. 1 prospect. Travis Hunter could be a very good wide receiver, but his value is in his ability to play both ways, which likely will not be done in the NFL. If we are not projecting trades, then the Patriots have to support Drake Maye with this pick and, without a bonafide starting left tackle, Hunter is the choice.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Jacksonville needs cornerback help and Will Johnson can be a lockdown player on the boundary when healthy. There are obvious questions that must be addressed this offseason, but there is no magic wand at No. 2 overall.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3146 RUYDS 187 INTS 6 TDS 32 Derek Carr is not a quarterback who is going to raise the ceiling of the team, and any spark provided by Spencer Rattler was fleeting. New Orleans may have to do some soul-searching now that it has parted with head coach Dennis Allen, but it is clear a quarterback change is necessary for the future of the franchise. Cam Ward has put Miami on his back this season, and he may have to do so again with the Saints.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 2591 RUYDS -18 INTS 6 TDS 24 Bryce Young has been re-inserted as the quarterback of the Carolina Panthers. It is unknown if the franchise will be in a position to move on from the former No. 1 overall selection, but it is not unrealistic to believe it may return to the well in 2025. Shedeur Sanders' decision-making makes him one of the best options for a quarterback-needy team.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Cleveland moved veteran pass rusher Za'Darius Smith at the trade deadline, so there is a need opposite Myles Garrett. In an ideal world, there would be a quarterback of the future, but short of moving up, the Browns may be better served pursuing other opportunities. Left tackle could be an area of need if Dawand Jones fumbles his current opportunity.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st REC 57 REYDS 982 YDS/REC 17.2 TDS 5 Las Vegas moved on from Davante Adams midseason, and Jakobi Meyers will be playing out his contract in 2025. Unless the Raiders plan to move Brock Bowers outside permanently, they will need pass-catchers for whichever quarterback they plan to install this offseason. When reaching this point in the draft, teams may be split on whether a specific quarterback prospect is worthy of this level of investment.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Garrett Nussmeier QB LSU • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 6th PAYDS 2627 RUYDS 12 INTS 9 TDS 23 Change is necessary in the Big Apple. The franchise was not necessarily wrong for allowing Saquon Barkley to walk out the door, but now it will be without both of the pieces sold as an either/or during last year's negotiations. Garrett Nussmeier is an inexperienced quarterback and the NFL is not a developmental league, so he will have to find his own path to success.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Losing defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in free agency is certainly not why Miami finds themselves picking in the top 10 of April's draft, but not adequately replacing him is one potential hurdle to future success. Mason Graham immediately elevates the team's pass rush and run defense.

Round 1 - Pick 9 James Pearce Jr. EDGE Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Tennessee traded Ernest Jones IV and DeAndre Hopkins, but they were not full blown sellers. Although Arden Key and Harold Landry have perhaps exceeded expectations, neither is a reliable plan for the Titans. James Pearce Jr. would give them an exciting young pass rusher to pair with Jeffery Simmons.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Head coach Robert Saleh has been fired, but general manager Joe Douglas remains in his role. Douglas has always believed in building a formidable offensive line. In 2024, he signed Tyron Smith, traded for Morgan Moses and drafted Olu Fashanu at tackle. The former two are free agents at season's end, so Will Campbell and Fashanu are the bookend tackles of the future.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 1525 YDS/ATT 8 REYDS 81 TDS 21 Dallas is pushing the idea that Zeke Elliott has become a distraction. Neither Rico Dowdle nor Dalvin Cook are billed as the savior of the offense, so the Cowboys give Dak Prescott a new backfield partner. Ashton Jeanty is a dynamic runner, but also a valuable contributor in the pass game.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Benjamin Morrison CB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Day 3 picks have been a viable way for franchises like the 49ers and Chargers to build their secondaries, but it has not worked for the Colts. Juju Brents has been injured this season, but they could use another impact performer on the backend. Anthony Richardson will likely return for another year, so quarterback is pushed down the road another year.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Nic Scourton EDGE Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Trey Hendrickson has not publicly rescinded his request for a trade. It seems as though both parties will finish out the season before going their separate ways. The ideal outcome is former first-round pick Myles Murphy developing into a qualified option along with Sam Hubbard. The alternative is using another first-round pick to address a critical position. Nic Scourton is a powerful player, similar to Rams first-round pick Jared Verse a year ago.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 6th Tampa Bay may have the most versatile front seven in the NFC with Yaya Diaby and now Jalon Walker. Walker is a more accomplished pass rusher than gap defender right now, but he is best served in an off-ball role moving forward.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Head coach Mike Macdonald continues to build out his defensive vision. He first drafted defensive tackle Byron Murphy II and then traded for linebacker Ernest Jones IV. Malaki Starks would give him a high IQ, versatile safety.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Offensive tackles Joe Noteboom and Alaric Jackson are slated to hit free agency this offseason. Kelvin Banks Jr. would step in as the left tackle of the future in this scenario.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st REC 49 REYDS 523 YDS/REC 10.7 TDS 4 The contract of George Kittle expires after the 2025 season. Although a beloved figure in San Francisco, it is worth considering that union may be coming to an end given the injuries he has battled in recent years. Colston Loveland would be a ready-made replacement and allow Kyle Shanahan to schematically experiment with two viable pass-catching tight ends.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 1st Coaching and the offensive line have cut the Bears offense off at the knees this season. Caleb Williams' present does not define his future. Chicago is repeating history with a lack of stability around the quarterback position, so this is a necessary course of action.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Luther Burden III WR Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 40 REYDS 450 YDS/REC 11.3 TDS 6 With all due respect, watching another season of Troy Franklin and Devaughn Vele at wide receiver is not at the top of my wish list. Marvin Mims Jr. has not been as involved in the offense as anticipated, and Courtland Sutton has seemingly been the subject of trade rumors every year since entering the league. Luther Burden III is a powerful pass-catcher who creates yards after the catch. He could be Sean Payton's Michael Thomas in Denver.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Arizona acquired Baron Browning at the trade deadline, but he has had limited impact on the Broncos' season. Abdul Carter can be a Haason Reddick-like pass rusher in the desert. The development plan continues with head coach Jonathan Gannon at the helm.

Round 1 - Pick 21 JT Tuimoloau EDGE Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 269 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 9th Khalil Mack is set to hit free agency after the season and Bud Dupree is not getting any shorter in the tooth. As Jim Harbaugh puts his stamp on the Chargers franchise, J.T. Tuimoloau can be one of those building blocks to the defense.

Round 1 - Pick 22 LT Overton DL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 283 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 8th Matthew Judon has not invigorated the Atlanta pass rush the way it had hoped, and he is a free agent after the season. LT Overton is a young player finally getting some run in the SEC, but there is as much talent in his 6-foot-5-inch frame as any other prospect in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 6th Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley has breathed life into a stagnant defense. As the Packers lay the groundwork for the future, Walter Nolen can be a big piece. He has shown improvement from last season and, if he reaches his full potential, a late first-round selection will prove to be a steal.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jonah Savaiinaea OT Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 336 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Rookie right tackle Roger Rosengarten has been volatile, but there are reasons for optimism. Jonah Savaiinaea is a right tackle at Arizona who will transition inside at the next level. With Baltimore's coaching and Savaiinaea's footwork, the Ravens could be getting a special talent.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Deone Walker DL Kentucky • Jr • 6'6" / 345 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd When DeMeco Ryans was in San Francisco, his unit valued length, length and more length. Pairing Deone Walker with Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter would give Houston a tantalizing pass rush front.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Donovan Jackson IOL Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 57th POSITION RNK 2nd Philadelphia's offensive line has been missing its edge in the middle this season. Injuries forced Donovan Jackson to move from left guard to left tackle for the Buckeyes, but guard is his home. It remains to be seen if he can re-ignite that Eagles unit, but general manager Howie Roseman is no stranger to an early-round investment into the position.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Daylen Everette DB Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Competency on the offensive side of the ball has given the defense a bit of pep in its step. The Steelers acquired Donte Jackson prior to the season, but Daylen Everette gives them long-term stability opposite Joey Porter Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th Defensive coordinator Brian Flores has pushed the defense to its limits and gotten fantastic results, but BandAids at cornerback and undrafted free agents fulfilling key roles will only last so long. Kenneth Grant can help Minnesota limit the opponent's ground game while allowing the collection of pass rushers to thrive.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Cameron Williams OT Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 335 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 7th Brandon Coleman looks like the potential left tackle of the future in the nation's capital. If the Commanders identify the starting right tackle next, then Washington is going to be well-positioned in its future with quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jack Sawyer EDGE Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 5th Buffalo was flush with edge rushers two years ago, but it has slowly bled out that room. Jack Sawyer allows the Bills to re-establish depth they previously had at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Landon Jackson EDGE Arkansas • Sr • 6'7" / 280 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 8th Detroit may opt to go in another direction now that Za'Darius Smith has found his way to the Motor City. Smith has another year on his current contract, so the Lions will be stacked with pass-rushing options after injuries turned the unit upside down in 2024.