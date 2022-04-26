Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 79.19 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Trumaine Johnson

Strengths:

Physical cornerback with great length. Good top-end speed. Can stop and start with ease vertically. Explosive testing was above average. Productive player over the past two years.

Weaknesses:

Can get caught leaning at the stem. Gets twisted up when receivers cross his face. Routes breaking to the field give him problems. Slender build. Receivers can get physical with him.

Accolades: