Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 79.19 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Trumaine Johnson
Strengths:
Physical cornerback with great length. Good top-end speed. Can stop and start with ease vertically. Explosive testing was above average. Productive player over the past two years.
Weaknesses:
Can get caught leaning at the stem. Gets twisted up when receivers cross his face. Routes breaking to the field give him problems. Slender build. Receivers can get physical with him.
Accolades:
- 2021: Racked up career highs in solo tackles (25) and pass breakups (six) at Missouri after spending first four years of career at Tulsa
- 2020: Wuerffel Trophy watch list (most impactful leader in community service)