It's the eve of the 2026 NFL Draft, so football fans' months and months of pining for the draft are almost at an end.

The Wednesday before the draft also means the league's 32 teams are going through their final run-throughs in order to solidify their 2026 draft boards, their respective guides for how they will manage the draft when they are on the clock and specific players are up for grabs. Since that process is essentially complete at this point, it's worth zooming who the ideal pick could be for every NFL team.

Please note this is NOT a mock draft, which is an educated projection of what will happen in the 2026 opening round of the NFL Draft that begins on April 23. This right here is an analysis of the top player for each team with a first-round pick IF their draft board fell the way they are eager for it to unfold. To maintain some semblance of realism, a player can only be named twice as an ideal pick. There is additionally a focus to illustrate somewhat plausible draft landing spots for each prospect given the dreams of teams that they are available to be chosen when said team is on the clock.

1. QB Fernando Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders couldn't be more transparent this offseason. Every move they've made has been with selecting the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner first overall on Thursday. Las Vegas made Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum the highest-paid player at his position on a three-year, $81 million contract with $60 million fully guaranteed in free agency. Then, they signed quarterback Kirk Cousins to be Fernando Mendoza's mentor, and Cousins himself is already talking like Mendoza is on the team. The Raiders are bringing the Indiana Hoosiers national champion quarterback to Las Vegas.

"He was here on his draft day visit," Cousins said of Mendoza during an NFL Network interview. "We were able to watch film together. I think he'll be a great addition to the [QB] room."

2. QB Fernando Mendoza

The New York Jets desperately need a new, young franchise quarterback to build around. However, they are the unfortunate owners of the No. 2 overall pick in a 2026 draft class where only one passer should be selected in the first round: Mendoza. New York even signed veteran Geno Smith to be a veteran mentor and bridge starting quarterback. Smith also helped Las Vegas finish with the first overall pick this year after leading the NFL in interceptions (17) and sacks taken (55) in 2025, becoming just the sixth player since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger to lead the league in both metrics in the same season.

Perhaps Smith can help the Jets find their way into another high pick ahead of much more exciting quarterback draft class in 2027.

3. LB Arvell Reese

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort has yet to draft an All-Pro or Pro Bowl player since being hired in 2023. He needs a major hit in a big way. Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese has the highest ceiling of perhaps any prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. He lined up at inside linebacker throughout his career at Ohio State, but the Buckeyes began using him more and more as an edge rusher in 2025 with him lining up as an outside linebacker on 51% of his snaps. That's a major jump from his 2024 outside linebacker snap rate of 2%. Reese is just scratching the surface as a pass rusher, but with solid coaching in the NFL, he could become a dominant edge rusher.

4. EDGE David Bailey

Texas Tech All-America edge rusher David Bailey is the most plug-and-play edge rusher in the 2026 NFL Draft. He co-led college football in sacks with 14.5 and ranked second in the country in quarterback pressures with 81. Reese might have the higher ceiling, but it will take some development for him to get there. Bailey is ready to hit the ground running, which is exactly what new Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh is looking to do in his second chance at being an NFL head coach.

5. LB Sonny Styles

John Harbaugh's Baltimore Ravens defenses hummed for years with Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis and then All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith making it all happen in the middle of the field. To begin his New York Giants tenure, he hopes to add another high-end inside backer in Ohio State's Sonny Styles, a player who athletically tested similarly at the combine to Calvin Johnson.

6. OT Francis Mauigoa

Francis Mauigoa is a massive right tackle, standing at 6-feet-6-inches tall while weighing 329 pounds, with sound technique, particularly in the run game, and he would solidify a Cleveland Browns offensive line that completely turned over this offseason. Quarterback is still a long-term question mark in Cleveland, but Mauigoa would allow for more clarity for whomever is under center.

7. RB Jeremiyah Love

Jayden Daniels needs some help, and Washington needs Daniels to remain upright going forward after he missed 10 games in 2025 because of three injuries: a knee sprain, a hamstring strain and a dislocated elbow. The Commanders need a run game that isn't so reliant on Daniels: he ran for an NFL rookie quarterback record 891 yards in 2024. Washington gets a dominant running back to pair with their dual-threat dynamo to form a mutually beneficial partnership.

8. WR Carnell Tate

The New Orleans Saints need another pass catcher who defenses actually respect outside of Chris Olave. So, their hope is to add another Ohio State wide receiver in the first round in Carnell Tate, the most clean wide receiver prospect in this draft. Tate can also take the top off the defense for second-year quarterback Tyler Shough after leading college football with six receiving touchdowns of 30-plus air yards.

9. S Caleb Downs

The Kansas City Chiefs lost both of their starting outside cornerbacks this offseason in Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, so they're definitely in the market for defensive back help. However, they opt for defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to have the most versatile DB on the board in Ohio State All-America safety Caleb Downs. He can line up anywhere: strong safety, nickel or even in sub-packages as a linebacker.

10. WR Jordyn Tyson

Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, a player who some viewed as the draft's most explosive wide receiver if he could prove his nagging hamstring injury was no longer an issue, reentered the top 10 pick conversation last week. He held a solo workout at ASU to athletically test and go through drills for the first time this draft cycle that went well, as evidenced by videos posted on social media.

ESPN reported Giants general manager Joe Schoen was in Arizona for Tyson's workout on Friday and had dinner with him the night before. New York may be interested in pairing Tyson with Pro Bowl wide receiver Malik Nabers, who broke the franchise's single-season catches record with 109 as a rookie in 2024, by using the 10th overall pick on the now-healthy Sun Devil.

11. WR Jordyn Tyson

After trading away wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos this offseason, new Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Malik Willis needs a new go-to guy. Drafting Tyson would provide Willis exactly what he needs.

12. CB Mansoor Delane

Given the nagging foot injuries with top corner DaRon Bland and 2025 third-round pick Shavon Revel Jr. still showing some rust from a torn ACL injury that happened in 2024, Mansoor Delane would be a dream come true for Dallas. He led the SEC with a 24.1 passer rating allowed when targeted, the best mark in the conference among 82 players with at least 30 targets. Delane would definitely be a long-term piece in the Cowboys' currently struggling defense.

13. WR Makai Lemon

Makai Lemon, the 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner, balled out just down the street from the NFC runner-up Rams at USC. Pairing Lemon with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams as part of an "all-in" 2026 season for 2025 NFL MVP Matthew Stafford makes so much sense.

14. OL Olaivavega Ioane

The interior of the Baltimore Ravens' offensive line took a massive hit this offseason when the Las Vegas Raiders stole Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum in free agency. Olaivavega Ioane can come in and start at guard to help mitigate that loss. Lamar Jackson was a little banged up last season, so he'll certainly be helped out by a player who didn't allow a sack over his final two college seasons, spanning 27 starts and 776 pass-blocking snaps.

15. EDGE Rueben Bain Jr.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw their four-year NFC South title streak come to an end in 2025, but they still have many of the pieces required to continue on in their win-now pursuits. Rueben Bain Jr. led the nation in quarterback pressures with 83, and he came on clutch down the stretch of the season with 5.0 of his 9.5 sacks coming in the College Football Playoffs. That should help a Tampa Bay pass rush that ranked tied for 18th (37.0) in sacks in 2025.

16. WR Omar Cooper Jr.

The New York Jets need someone else who can scare an opposing secondary outside of Garrett Wilson. Indiana Hoosiers national championship-winning wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. can definitely do just that. His nine receiving touchdowns of 10-plus yards in 2025 led the Big Ten, and his incredibly clutch toe-tap touchdown catch at Penn State kept Indiana's hopes for an undefeated season alive. Cooper is the type of playmaker their passing game desperately needs.

17. OT Spencer Fano

With the Detroit Lions moving All-Pro offensive tackle Penei Sewell from right to left this offseason, they need a new long-term answer at right tackle. Fano is the best possible option as a unanimous All-American and the 2025 Outland Trophy winner. He also didn't allow a sack in his final 23 college games, a span that includes 737 pass-blocking snaps.

18. S Dillon Thieneman

No one can truly replace six-time Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith, but Dillon Thieneman might be able to come the closest of the bunch on the board at this juncture. Thieneman's fluidity in position drills at the combine looked as good as any defensive back's.

19. TE Kenyon Sadiq

Quarterback Bryce Young could use a more reliable over-the-middle receiving threat. Kenyon Sadiq, the 2025 first-team All-Big Ten honoree who led all collegiate tight ends with eight receiving touchdowns while primarily lining up on the line of scrimmage or in the slot, is the big-bodied dream come true for him and the Carolina Panthers.

20. EDGE Keldric Faulk

The Dallas Cowboys have a major depth need at edge rusher outside of Pro Bowler Rashan Gary and 2025 second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku. Auburn's Keldric Faulk, at 6-feet-6-inches tall while weighing 276 pounds, fits the mold for what new defensive coordinator Christian Parker is looking for out of the edge rusher spot. His selection is more based on his potential than collegiate production, but he'd be in a great place to learn in Dallas next Gary, Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark.

21. OT Monroe Freeling

With news that former first-round pick left tackle Broderick Jones is dealing with a neck injury, the Pittsburgh Steelers may want to invest in some insurance at the left tackle spot. That's why they take perhaps the left tackle with the highest upside in this draft class in Georgia's Monroe Freeling. Freeling earned second team All-SEC honors in just his first full season as Georgia's left tackle in 2025, so he's just scratching the ceiling of what he could be.

22. OL Kadyn Proctor

The Alabama All-American is a mountain of a man at 6-feet-7-inches tall while weighing 352 pounds. Proctor played offensive tackle in college, but a move inside to guard could perhaps be his best NFL fit down the road. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was the NFL's most pressured (263) and most hit (129) quarterback in the league last season as his team's offensive line melted down with injuries. Proctor could help solidify the interior of the offensive line.

23. OT Kadyn Proctor

Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson will turn 36 years old in May, and he just missed seven games because of injury last season. Proctor is a more developmental pick, but marinating behind Johnson could give Philadelphia another long-term anchor at the right tackle position for years to come.

24. WR Denzel Boston

Denzel Boston is a tank who can line up in the slot and outside and torch man coverage with his wide catch radius. He's also a great red zone threat with 14 of his 20 college touchdown catches coming inside the 20. The Browns need another wide receiver to help out Jerry Jeudy in order for whichever quarterback they start to have a fighting chance.

25. OT Caleb Lomu

The Chicago Bears could use a long-term answer at left tackle after their litany of injuries at the position. Utah offensive tackle Caleb Lomu could be the answer after not allowing any sacks and just seven quarterback pressures in 2025.

26. WR KC Concepcion

The Buffalo Bills did acquire DJ Moore this offseason, but they could use more downfield firepower to maximize 2024 NFL MVP quarterback Josh Allen's rocket right arm. Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion can do just that: he's got speed for days as evidenced by co-leading the SEC in receiving touchdowns (nine) and becoming the first college football player with 900-plus receiving yards (919) and 450-plus punt return yards (456) in a season since Ryan Broyles in 2009.

27. OT Blake Miller

Yes, the San Francisco 49ers did re-sign All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams to a two-year contract. However, he dealt with injuries last year and will turn 38 years old in July. Blake Miller enters the NFL with 54 starts at Clemson: he's ready to play NFL football. Even though he was a collegiate right tackle, he could learn to become the long-term answer at left tackle from Williams himself.

28. DT Kayden McDonald

The Houston Texans defense is one of the best in the league, but they could stand to add just a little more punch from the interior of the defensive line to complement the league's best edge rusher duo in Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. McDonald is this draft class's best defensive tackle prospect, and his nine tackles for loss last season led all Big Ten defensive tackles. He would be a plug and play starter in Houston.

29. CB Chris Johnson

The 2025 Mountain West Co-Defensive Player of the Year is one of the draft cycle's top risers. He's 6 feet tall while weighing just under 200 pounds with the requisite length to match up as an outside corner in the NFL. Plus, he ran a 4.40-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. The Chiefs need cornerback help, and Johnson gives them just what they need.

30. DB Colton Hood

New Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley's background is as a defensive backs coach, and the Miami Dolphins secondary could use fresh blood after their roster turnover. Colton Hood is an incredibly well-rounded defensive back, and he's young -- he'll be 21 years old for his entire rookie season. Hood was also the only SEC player with an interception return touchdown and a fumble return touchdown last season. He's what the Dolphins need at the moment: playmaking in the secondary.

31. OT Max Iheanachor

The New England Patriots' offensive line got worked in their Super Bowl defeat against the Seattle Seahawks. Arizona State offensive tackle Max Iheanachor could help fix that problem, whether it's replacing Morgan Moses long-term at right tackle or going to left tackle and kicking Will Campbell inside to left guard. Landing with the Patriots is an ideal setup because there isn't pressure for him to start right away, but the upside here is high.

32. CB Avieon Terrell

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald needs to restock his "Dark Side" defense with Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant departing in free agency. Avieon Terrell is one of the best turnover machines at the cornerback position in this draft class. He set Clemson records for a defensive back in forced fumbles in a season (five) and a career (eight from 2023-2025), and that will certainly play in Seattle.