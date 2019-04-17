Boykin, Miles, WR, Notre Dame

NFL Draft analysis for Boykin, Miles, WR, Notre Dame

Draft Scouting Report:

Boykin is an interesting sleeper because he didn't have eye-popping production at Notre Dame yet has a complete skill set with impressive hands, decent athleticism, and surprising downfield speed. A strong showing at the combine likely caused him to fly up boards at over 6-2 and heavier than 215 pounds. -- CT

Our Latest Stories