On the first day of 2025, we finally got a competitive College Football Playoff game. The Texas Longhorns denied the Arizona State Sun Devils' comeback bid, winning 39-31 in double overtime, but the star of the game was without a doubt Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo.

Down 24-8 in the fourth quarter, Skattebo spearheaded a 16-point run that got the Sun Devils to overtime. He threw a 42-yard touchdown to Malik McClain, ran for a two-yard touchdown and punched in the game-tying two-point conversion. In all, Skattebo rushed 30 times for 143 yards and two touchdowns, led Arizona State in receiving with eight catches for 99 yards and threw for a score.

If you were previously unaware of Skattebo, the Sacramento State transfer introduced himself as a versatile back who's an absolute gamer on a national stage. The first-team All-American is a big reason Arizona State shocked the college football world by jumping from 3-9 in 2023 to 11-2 in 2024. In his second season with the Sun Devils, Skattebo racked up 2,074 yards from scrimmage and 22 total touchdowns.

As a senior, Skattebo will likely be entering the 2025 NFL Draft. So, how does he stack up as a college prospect? Where could he be drafted? In CBS Sports' consensus prospect rankings, Skattebo is ranked as the eighth-best running back in the 2025 class and the No. 135 prospect overall. We also talked to CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Chris Trapasso. Trapasso believes Skattebo could be selected in the middle-to-late third round, and his NFL comparison is Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet.

"Cam Skattebo is a stocky, power-packed running back with a stout build and tree-trunk legs, making him a force to bring down. His elite contact balance allows him to ricochet off defenders at any level of the field, consistently turning potential short gains into extended runs. Despite being primarily a power back, Skattebo possesses a surprising looseness and bounce in his lower half, enabling him to execute sharp jump cuts and outmaneuver defenders in tight spaces. He shows flashes of explosiveness when he identifies a hole immediately after the hand-off, and his short-area agility allows him to fake cuts and quickly bounce in the opposite direction. While his top-end speed is average, particularly in the open field where he appears maxed out, his initial burst is sufficient to outpace linebackers on occasion. Skattebo's vision between the tackles is a notable strength. He has a knack for locating small creases amidst traffic and can string together multiple cuts in a single run, transitioning seamlessly into north-south slashing when needed. His spin move is a frequent and effective weapon, and he routinely brushes off arm-tackle attempts with ease. As a receiver out of the backfield, Skattebo is highly dependable. He has reliable hands, minimal drop issues, and isn't solely a body-catcher. Once in space, his physicality and agility make him a nightmare for defenders, leveraging his traits to maximize yards after the catch. Overall, Skattebo is a deceptively powerful and bouncy runner capable of creating yards beyond what's blocked, though his lack of breakaway speed limits his upside as a home-run threat. He's a consistent, high-effort playmaker who presents a significant challenge for defenses to bring to the ground."

Maybe Skattebo doesn't get the same attention Saquon Barkley or Christian McCaffrey did coming out of college, but his production in 2024 was rather impressive. He's the first FBS player since McCaffrey in 2015 to rush for 1,500 yards and rack up 500 receiving yards in the same season, per Arizona State's official website.

There will be plenty of NFL teams enticed by the kind of physicality and ferociousness Skattebo runs with, which is why it would be surprising if he fell past Day 2.