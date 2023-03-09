Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 88.45 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Dennis Pitta

Summary:

Dalton Kincaid is one of the best pass-catching tight ends in this class who also shows the ability -- and willingness -- to run block. He may need to add 10 pounds at the next level, but he has the athleticism to win regularly downfield against linebackers and safeties. He's a contested-catch machine who will turn 24 next October.

Strengths:

Athleticism and speed show up consistently on tape

Will mix it up as an inline blocker

Competent lead blocker on the perimeter; looks for contact and sustains it

Quick off the line of scrimmage, can win with footwork and hand usage, then gets leverage separation early in route

Shows consistently good hands. Looks for contact and has knack for making first tackler miss in space

Contested catch machine

Weaknesses: