Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 88.45 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Dennis Pitta
Summary:
Dalton Kincaid is one of the best pass-catching tight ends in this class who also shows the ability -- and willingness -- to run block. He may need to add 10 pounds at the next level, but he has the athleticism to win regularly downfield against linebackers and safeties. He's a contested-catch machine who will turn 24 next October.
Strengths:
- Athleticism and speed show up consistently on tape
- Will mix it up as an inline blocker
- Competent lead blocker on the perimeter; looks for contact and sustains it
- Quick off the line of scrimmage, can win with footwork and hand usage, then gets leverage separation early in route
- Shows consistently good hands. Looks for contact and has knack for making first tackler miss in space
- Contested catch machine
Weaknesses:
- Will turn 24 in October
- Can sometimes fail to sustain blocks in run game
- While athletic/quick for TE, doesn't consistently create separation on vertical routes