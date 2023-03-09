Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 76.35 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Ernie Sims

Summary:

DeMarvion Overshown constantly fills gaps in run game, and though he's undersized, he packs a punch as a tackler. Better coming downhill vs. run than in coverage. Is he a three-down player, though?

Strengths:

Hunt-and-seeks ball-carrier in middle of field; will launch himself to make tackle

Will take on OL blocks to shoot/plug A gap in run game while also still trying to make play on ball

Shows sideline-to-sideline speed to keep RB types from turning corner

Can consistently work his way through trash to get to ball-carrier

Flows to ball, reads QB's eyes, and shows wrap-up-tackling ability

Weaknesses: