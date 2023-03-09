Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 76.35 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Ernie Sims
Summary:
DeMarvion Overshown constantly fills gaps in run game, and though he's undersized, he packs a punch as a tackler. Better coming downhill vs. run than in coverage. Is he a three-down player, though?
Strengths:
- Hunt-and-seeks ball-carrier in middle of field; will launch himself to make tackle
- Will take on OL blocks to shoot/plug A gap in run game while also still trying to make play on ball
- Shows sideline-to-sideline speed to keep RB types from turning corner
- Can consistently work his way through trash to get to ball-carrier
- Flows to ball, reads QB's eyes, and shows wrap-up-tackling ability
Weaknesses:
- Better coming downhill vs. run than in coverage
- Works hard to disengage from interior OL blocks but will need to get stronger/bigger
- Usually good at avoiding iOL blocks in run game. but if he gets locked up it's hard for him to disengage given size differences