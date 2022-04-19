Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 82.82 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Smaller Johnathan Greenard

Strengths:

Long, spindly outside speed rush-based edge rusher. Impressive burst. His bend really pops on film but strangely doesn't use his outside speed rush nearly enough as he should. Length, flexibility and lightness in his feet are his most appealing traits.

Weaknesses:

Hands are more active than they are effective. Has to develop his moves to NFL-caliber. Absolutely needs to get much stronger to deal with NFL blockers on the run game or simply when attacking the quarterback.

Accolades: