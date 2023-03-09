Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 82.35 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Raekwon Davis

Summary:

Gervon Dexter Sr. is a long, massive defensive tackle. He has effortless power and anchoring against double teams, although his height hurts some of his natural ability to plant roots. He bench presses well, and when he's freed to rush upfield, he shows deceptive athleticism for his size. He was mostly utilized as a block-eater/two-gap type in college. He's good, not great -- but with high-end flashes -- as a block-shedder, and his tackling radius is large. He won't be a big pressure guy in the NFL, and he's not a dominant, ultra-reliable run-defender. Still, he's undoubtedly a very difficult body to move, and his length and flashes of athleticism make him an intriguing prospect.

Strengths:

Long, very big defensive tackle

Enguling tackling radius, can exert energy in short bursts to close on RBs in a hurry

Two-gapping abiltiy is a plus

Serious bull-rush talent

Weaknesses: