Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island

NFL Draft analysis for Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 67

Strengths:

  • Athletically superior for this level of competition
  • Uses speed well to create opportunities down the field
  • Reliable hands

Weaknesses:

  • Needs to become more physical
  • Needs to come out of his breaks cleaner, quicker
