Jackson, Tyree, QB, Buffalo

NFL Draft analysis for Jackson, Tyree, QB, Buffalo

Draft Scouting Report:

Jackson has monstrous size, a huge arm, and he's super aggressive. He also showed flashes of the calmness needed to step up into the pocket away from edge pressure, but it's not his forte. Neither is rapidly getting through his progressions. The long balls and tight-window rockets are alluring. -- CT

