Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 61.85 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Mike Richardson
Summary:
Jordan Jones has good height for the position with a slimmer build. He has good top-end speed to stay in phase up the boundary. Rhode Island played a lot of zone coverage, which allowed Jones to showcase his awareness in space. He struggles to recover on double moves. Overall play strength needs to improve, and that should lead to improved tackling in the open field.
Strengths:
- Fights through blocks
- Good speed to stay in phase up the boundary
- Good awareness in zone coverage
Weaknesses:
- Below-average play strength
- Struggles to recover on double moves
- Open field tackling needs to improve