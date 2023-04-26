Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 61.85 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Mike Richardson

Summary:

Jordan Jones has good height for the position with a slimmer build. He has good top-end speed to stay in phase up the boundary. Rhode Island played a lot of zone coverage, which allowed Jones to showcase his awareness in space. He struggles to recover on double moves. Overall play strength needs to improve, and that should lead to improved tackling in the open field.

Strengths:

Fights through blocks

Good speed to stay in phase up the boundary

Good awareness in zone coverage

Weaknesses: