Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 73.55 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Sam Howell

Summary:

Max Duggan is an aggressive downfield thrower with good but not great arm strength. He has toughness galore, and he will take off when he doesn't like what he sees, which led to him shouldering plenty of punishment in 2022. He only has one year of high-caliber productivity. He has a smaller frame, and while he loves to scramble, he's not a high-caliber athlete.

Strengths:

Super tough to take hits, in the pocket and outside

Knack for finding open lanes as a runner

Ultra-aggressive thrower who will push it vertically often

Weaknesses: