The Senior Bowl is underway in Mobile, and this is a great opportunity for some lesser-known draft prospects to show off their abilities in front of NFL decision-makers. One small-school talent has been tearing up the practice field this week, and that's edge rusher Mike Green out of Marshall.

Green isn't an unknown talent by any means, as he actually led the country in sacks this past season with 17. He was viewed as a Day 2 pick at worst, but with how his week is going in Alabama, he may not make it out of opening night. Without a doubt, Green has been one of the biggest winners at the Senior Bowl thus far.

Some had questions about Green's size coming into this week, but he put those concerns to bed by weighing in at 251 pounds. When he took the practice field, Green registered some eye-popping highlights. The All-American is known as a speed rusher, but he's made it a point to show off his power as well.

Green entered this week as CBS Sports' No. 71 overall prospect and No. 12 EDGE player. That's likely to change in the near future. CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Chris Trapasso views Green as a lighter Joseph Ossai, and assigned him an early to mid-Round 2 grade. Despite the grade, Trapasso has the Arizona Cardinals selecting Green at No. 16 overall in his most recent mock draft.

Here's Trapasso's take on Green:

"Mike Green possesses a long, angular frame with impressive burst and above-average flexibility when turning the corner. While he brings high energy and active hands to the table, his lack of weight makes him vulnerable at the point of attack, as he can be displaced by stronger offensive tackles. A tendency to play with a higher pad level exacerbates this issue. Green's burst is a standout trait, and he's a fluid athlete for his height. He often initiates first contact but struggles when he doesn't, particularly due to limited counter-move options if his initial rush fails. His pass-rush arsenal is solid -- featuring moves like the swipe, arm-over, and cross chop -- but his spin move needs refinement. Though he can convert speed to power, his bull rush remains underwhelming. Green's slippery style allows him to get skinny between gaps, and he varies his rush approach effectively. Against the run, he performs adequately given his slender frame, but setting the edge isn't a strength. Despite these limitations, his energetic play style, athletic fluidity, length, and array of pass-rush tools make him an intriguing prospect with significant upside."

Green attended high school in Williamsburg, and committed to the University of Virginia ahead of the 2021 season. However, he decided to transfer to Marshall after playing in just six games over two years for the Cavaliers.

"Coming into Marshall, my approach was different," Green told NFL Network on Wednesday. "I knew that I was a good athlete, all the coaches knew I was a good athlete. I needed to excel in my knowledge in the playbook, and I needed to excel in knowing the game of football more, and once I took that next step, I think my game excelled over the next year or two."

In his first season at Marshall, Green recorded 43 tackles and 4.5 sacks. Then in 2024, he exploded with 84 tackles, three forced fumbles, 23 tackles for loss and 17 sacks. Over the last year, Green evolved into a legitimate star, and his stock is skyrocketing early in the pre-draft process.