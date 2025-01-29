The Browns are in such an awkward spot organizationally. Yet as the holders of the No. 2 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, Cleveland can make a maneuver that can benefit the club in the short term and provide the team extra ammo potentially needed to pick a quarterback in next year's draft.
Trading back from the No. 2 pick would be a win-win for this franchise that's still severely hamstrung by the Deshaun Watson contract. Sure, there'll be clamoring for a quarterback with that pick. And maybe GM Andrew Berry and Co. decide either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward is worthy of that pick.
There's a reasonably strong likelihood they won't, and by April, we'll know if they've added a competent bridge quarterback to what should be a much more talent-filled quarterback class in 2026. If they can find a trade partner within the first few picks after their original spot at No. 2, it'd behoove the Browns to move back, add extra draft capital in future years, and select the best player available when they go on the clock.
That's precisely what they do in this mock draft.
The draft order below was determined using the current 2025 NFL Draft order.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs
The Titans new GM Mike Borgonzi goes with an elite talent at a premium position in Abdul Carter, who looked a lot like Micah Parsons on the edge in his final year at Penn State.
Mock Trade from Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 2
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
The Raiders make no mistake about which quarterback they have as the top player at the position in this class and get Shedeur Sanders in the building with Tom Brady.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs
The Giants HAVE to go quarterback here, and Cam Ward would be a fine get for New York at No. 3 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 4
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs
Will Campbell is the prudent selection here for the Patriots who must protect Drake Maye significantly better than they did during his rookie season.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
The Jaguars have to get more talent into the secondary. Will Johnson checks the boxes for a lockdown No. 1 cornerback.
Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders
Round 1 - Pick 6
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
Travis Hunter would be such a fun add to this Browns team, and this decision sets the table for a potential ascension for a quarterback -- if needed -- in what should be a better class at that position in 2026. The Browns send No. 2 and No. 103 (fourth-rounder) to Las Vegas and get the Raiders' first-rounder next year and No. 73 (third-rounder) in this draft.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
Another playmaking talent for whoever is playing quarterback for the Jets in 2025 and beyond. Tetairoa McMillan is a lot like Drake London on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
With Mason Graham and Derrick Brown back next season, the Panthers could go from having one of the most porous defensive interiors to a ferocious tandem at that position in a flash.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs
Stat-wise, Luther Burden III didn't have a tremendous 2024, but his traits are fantastic. He's sudden, runs crisp routes, and bounces off tackles on a routine basis after the catch. And he tracks it effortlessly downfield. Another weapon for Derek Carr. It's needed.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
How about a scenario in which the Cowboys don't draft Ashton Jeanty ... and Ben Johnson and the Bears land the premier running back in this class?
Round 1 - Pick 11
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
James Pearce Jr. is a long, bendy edge rusher with elite-level speed-to-power conversion and plenty of room to grow into his frame in the NFL. Running mate for Nick Bosa.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs
If he can't pick Jeanty, I still expect Jerry Jones to want to make a splash in Round 1, and the 6-foot-6, 260-pound Tyler Warren with impeccable receiving skills would be just that.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Malaki Starks would give the Dolphins another premier playmaker at the safety spot who will contribute on three downs in a big way. He'll probably re-sign, but Jevon Holland is a free agent.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Emeka Egbuka can win down the field with speed and plus ball-tracking, and his blocking prowess would mesh well with the Colts' offensive identity.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs
Jalon Walker is a do-everything linebacker/edge hybrid who'd be a welcomed addition to Atlanta's relatively weak second level.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon would gravitate toward a bendy, burst-based rusher after his time spent with Haason Reddick in Philadelphia. Mike Green is taller but has a similar athletic skill set at edge.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Walter Nolen is a freaky mover at close to pounds with long arms and supreme power at the point of attack. He's precisely what the Bengals need on their defensive interior.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
With two reasonably young tackles on the roster in Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas, the Seahawks make this selection with the idea of simply putting the five best blockers on the field. Kelvin Banks Jr. can start his career at left or right guard in Seattle.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Nic Scourton EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs
The Buccaneers need to add more juice to the outside of their pass-rushing unit. They get a versatile, uniquely talented rusher in Nic Scourton.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 200 lbs
Jahdae Barron has the plus man-coverage skills Vance Joseph will love across from Patrick Surtain II.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Benjamin Morrison is simply too sudden for the Steelers to pass on him here. He'll be an instant starter in Pittsburgh across from Joey Porter Jr.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Jim Harbaugh goes back to Michigan for a gifted tight end for the middle of the field for Justin Herbert.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Tennessee • Sr • 6'3" / 315 lbs
Omarr Norman-Lott has an NFL frame and won routinely on the inside of Tennessee's defensive front in 2024. He'll be an instant plus starter next to former first-round pick Devonte Wyatt.
Round 1 - Pick 24
East Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
Before his injury, Shavon Revel Jr. felt like a first-round lock. With his injury occurring so early in the 2024 season, the Vikings are fine selecting him here. He's long, uber-talented and comes with plus ball skills.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Home run for the Texans here with Tyler Booker, the consensus top interior blocker in this class. The offensive line needs to be addressed early in this draft entering the third season for C.J. Stroud.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Missouri • Jr • 6'3" / 325 lbs
The Rams get an under control right tackle to eventually be the heir apparent to the super-reliable Rob Havenstein.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
With Ronnie Stanley set to hit free agency, the Ravens get a thick but balanced left tackle, adding another huge blocker from the University of Minnesota to the offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Jack Sawyer EDGE
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Might be tough for Columbus native Jack Sawyer to play for a team in Michigan, but he's the exact type of gritty defender Dan Campbell and Co. will love in Detroit. And he fills a need opposite Aidan Hutchinson.
Round 1 - Pick 29
UCLA • Jr • 6'2" / 225 lbs
Given Bobby Wagner's age, Dan Quinn looks for the next quarterback of his defense, and Carson Schwesinger will probably be the consensus top off-ball linebacker in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs
The Bills add serious width with 330-plus-pound Kenneth Grant who plays with light feet and respectable upfield rush ability.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
This is a Georgia defensive lineman available for the Eagles in the first round. Howie Roseman adds another Bulldog to the front.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Back-to-back first-round receivers for the Chiefs, as they pick up a speedster with good polish in Matthew Golden.