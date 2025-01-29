The Browns are in such an awkward spot organizationally. Yet as the holders of the No. 2 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, Cleveland can make a maneuver that can benefit the club in the short term and provide the team extra ammo potentially needed to pick a quarterback in next year's draft.

Trading back from the No. 2 pick would be a win-win for this franchise that's still severely hamstrung by the Deshaun Watson contract. Sure, there'll be clamoring for a quarterback with that pick. And maybe GM Andrew Berry and Co. decide either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward is worthy of that pick.

There's a reasonably strong likelihood they won't, and by April, we'll know if they've added a competent bridge quarterback to what should be a much more talent-filled quarterback class in 2026. If they can find a trade partner within the first few picks after their original spot at No. 2, it'd behoove the Browns to move back, add extra draft capital in future years, and select the best player available when they go on the clock.

That's precisely what they do in this mock draft.

The draft order below was determined using the current 2025 NFL Draft order.