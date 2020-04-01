Netane Muti, OL, Fresno State
NFL Draft analysis for Netane Muti, OL, Fresno State
Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 83
Strengths:
- Plays with significantly more power than body would indicate
- Loose hips
- Strong grip and high level back bend/anchor
- People-mover in power run game
Weaknesses:
- Lacks normal length and weight
- Feet are clunky at times
- Occasionally stops moving his feet in pass pro
- Sometimes out of control at the second level
- Can get overaggressive in pass pro, leading to loss of balance
