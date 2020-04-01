Netane Muti, OL, Fresno State

NFL Draft analysis for Netane Muti, OL, Fresno State

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 83

Strengths:

  • Plays with significantly more power than body would indicate
  • Loose hips
  • Strong grip and high level back bend/anchor
  • People-mover in power run game

Weaknesses:

  • Lacks normal length and weight
  • Feet are clunky at times
  • Occasionally stops moving his feet in pass pro
  • Sometimes out of control at the second level
  • Can get overaggressive in pass pro, leading to loss of balance
