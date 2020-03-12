Oklahoma pro day: Jalen Hurts, CeeDee Lamb continue to stack solid workouts ahead of 2020 NFL Draft

Jalen Hurts, despite an impressive outing during last month's NFL combine, continues to be tabbed as a Day 2 pick at best in the 2020 draft. That might be why Hurts, who put together another solid performance Wednesday during Oklahoma's pro day, is not giving himself any pats on the back.

"I can't get comfortable," Hurts said following Wednesday's workout, via Ryan Aber of The Oklahoman. "I never will get comfortable. Enough isn't enough even after today, even after the combine. I'm just taking steps and getting better. Next time I get an opportunity to throw it'll just be me, myself and I and whoever's catching. We'll get work in and try to get better that day."

Hurts, a Heisman finalist during his one season as the Sooners' starting quarterback, continue to show off his "arm talent" while executing a series of pro-style passes. Hurts also took a considerable amount of snaps from under center, perhaps to show NFL scouts that he can play under center after spending most of his college career operating out of a shotgun. While his accuracy on deep passes is not an issue, Hurts did have some ball placement issues on in-breaking routes and was "a little inconsistent" with his timing and anticipating on deep outs at times, according to NFL.com's Lance Zierlein.

Lamb makes highlight grab

CeeDee Lamb, Hurts' favorite target at Oklahoma, also enjoyed a solid workout on Wednesday. While his quickness getting out of brakes wasn't the sharpest, Lamb made up for it when he came down with a balletic end zone reception that got the attention of everyone in attendance.

Lamb's play-making ability, something that enabled him to catch 14 touchdowns last season while averaging 21.4 yards per catch, is why he is being tabbed as a first half of the first round pick.

Defensive players to know

Kenneth Murray, a projected first round pick, did not participate in the Sooners' pro day as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury sustained during the combine.

Defensive tackle Neville Gallimore did work out on Wednesday while continuing to show his improved quickness that was initially displayed at the combine. As he did in Indianapolis, Gallimore performed well during his on-field drills on Wednesday while showing why he is currently being projected as a Day 2 pick who could sneak into the first round.

Another notable Sooner from Wednesday's pro day was cornerback Parnell Motley, who was not invited to last month's combine. On Wednesday, Motley, who tallied 13 pass breakups and five forced fumbles last season, recorded a 4.5-second 40-yard dash, which would have been tied for 18th out of 29 defensive backs at the combine. His is 30-inch vertical would have been tied for the 15th best mark (out of 23) amongst combine defensive backs.

More offensive players to know

Receiver Nick Basquine ran a 4.5-second 40-yard dash while recording 19 reps of 225 pounds on the bench. He also did not drop a pass during his session with Hurts, according to OU Daily.

Running back Marcelias Sutton, who played in just 16 games for the Sooners after missing half of the 2018 season with a broken leg, tied for the fastest 40-yard dash recorded on Wednesday (running a 4.5). He also had the second-fastest 20-yard shuttle (a 4.45) and recorded 16 reps on the bench.