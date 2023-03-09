Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 90.63 (All-Pro)

Pro Comparison: Andrus Peat

Summary:

Paris Johnson Jr. is a consistently good run blocker when he doesn't get too upright, and he uses leverage well. His passpro needs refinement, and his footwork can be sloppy at times. He does offer position flexibility on game days -- he was the Buckeyes' starting right guard in 2021 before moving to left tackle for the 2022 season. He's one of the best offensive linemen in this draft class.

Strengths:

Will sit in passpro set with good anchor, staying in-balance

Ability to re-anchor but sometimes struggles against strong, edge rushers who play with a low center of gravity

Plus athlete. but it's important to remember that he is still raw

Moves well laterally, can get out in space

Quick feet; when he's in balance it allows him to mirror well

Consistently shows ability to sustain run blocks and if the opportunity presents itself, will pancake the defensive end into the turf

When feet and hands are in concert, he can stonewall pass rushers

Weaknesses:

Can sometimes get too high in pass sets and lose leverage