For a two-decade stretch, the New England Patriots were the model of stability. While tweaks were made to the roster on a given year, the head coach and quarterback combo was a constant, which helped them acheive unprecedented success over that time. More recently, Gillette Stadium has been a glorified drive-thru.

The franchise has churned and burned quarterbacks ever since Tom Brady's departure following the 2019 season, and they've also gone through a turnstile at head coach. After moving on from Jerod Mayo after just one season, the Patriots will have a new head coach for the third time in as many seasons.

While this torturous carousel swirled the Patriots down to the bottom of the league, they may have found the light at the end of the tunnel. The franchise's No. 3 overall pick from the 2024 NFL Draft, Drake Maye, has flashed the ability of being a franchise centerpiece. Meanwhile, the Patriots recently hired Mike Vrabel as its latest head coach.

The Vrabel-Maye combination does bring the promise of renewed stability for the Patriots as they slog through this rebuild. While having those pieces in place is a start, there is more to the puzzle that needs to be put together, which includes coming away with impact players in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Below, we'll specifically look at the upcoming draft, highlighting New England's current collection of picks, what our CBS Sports draft experts believe it'll do in the first round and an optimal strategy for comprising a difference-making rookie class.

Patriots 2025 NFL Draft picks

Round Overall pick 1 4 2 38 3 69 3 77 via Falcons (Matthew Judon trade) 4 107 5 143 7 217 via Titans (Nick Folk trade) 7 220 7 241 via Chargers (JC Jackson trade)

Latest mock drafts

CBS Sports NFL Draft Expert Patriots' first-round pick Position School Ryan Wilson Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas Chris Trapasso Travis Hunter WR/CB Colorado Mike Renner Will Campbell OT LSU Josh Edwards Travis Hunter WR/CB Colorado

Key areas of focus

While there is optimism surrounding the Patriots after seeing Maye flash during his rookie season, this is a franchise with an array of needs and they could go in a multitude of directions at the NFL Draft. One of New England's main problems throughout the 2024 season was along the offensive line. It has needs all across the line, but specifically at both tackle positions. That's why you see some of our CBS Sports NFL Draft experts point to the likes of Will Campbell and Kelvin Banks Jr. as options for the Patriots at No. 4 overall. Pairing a sturdy left tackle prospect alongside Maye would be immensely valuable in his development as he turns to Year 2.

Vrabel may have even tipped the Patriots hand during his introductory press conference when asked about some of the team's top priorities this offseason.

"Certainly, you look at the teams that are able to protect the quarterback and dictate the flow of the game offensively, making sure that up front we're sound, we're strong, whether that's through free agency or the draft, that's something that's critical," he said.

If they do decide to draft an offensive tackle at No. 4, they'd then use their collection of Day 2 picks to likely address other key needs, which include interior linemen, edge rushers and pass catchers. However, if they opt to go in a different direction at No. 4 (maybe receiver/corner Travis Hunter or pass rusher Abdul Carter), offensive tackle becomes the top need to begin the second round.

It's worth pointing out that the Patriots plan of attack at this key juncture could largely be determined by what happens throughout free agency, where they are projected to have the most amount of space in the entire league. For instance, if they can land projected free agent wide receiver Tee Higgins, that takes away some of the emphasis for trying to land a pass catcher early in the draft. The same logic applies if they bring in an array of offensive linemen. Then, they could look toward solidifying the defensive line with Carter or decide to add the duel-threat talent in Hunter. Given that they already have their quarterback of the future in place, New England has the ability to be flexible in the draft, which is a massive advantage over other clubs within the top five.