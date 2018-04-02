Player Blurb: Avonte Maddox, CB, Pittsburgh

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Overachieving slot cornerback who recognizes routes, reads quarterbacks' eyes, and rapidly closes on the football. Even undersized for slot role but plays bigger.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Detroit, Maddox played in all 13 games (six starts) as a true freshman, making 32 total tackles and breaking up three passes. He started every game as a sophomore and earned honorable mention All-ACC honors after recording 75 total tackles, 12 pass break-ups and three interceptions, returning one for a TD in a win over Louisville. He also returned a kick for a TD in the season opener against Youngstown State. Maddox missed three games as a junior due to injury but still managed to make 49 tackles (8.5 for loss) with 2.5 sacks, eight pass break-ups and three interceptions, returning one for a score against Marshall. Maddox had 11 total tackles and a pick in his team's win at Clemson as well.

Maddox made 10 starts and missed two games in his senior year; with teams throwing his way less, he made just 27 total tackles while racking up four sacks, 11 pass break-ups and two interceptions, also forcing three fumbles. He had two sacks and forced a fumble in Pitt's upset win over then 10-0 Miami. Maddox was named second-team All-ACC by the Associated Press for his senior campaign. -- R.J. White