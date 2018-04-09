Player Blurb: Marcell Harris, SS, Florida

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Decent-sized hard-hitting safety with limited speed, change-of-direction skill or recognition will hurt his chances to be a productive player at the next level. Has the willingness in run-support that could make him stick on a roster.

College Recap:

After a slow start to his Florida career, Harris had his breakout season as a redshirt junior in 2016. He racked up 73 tackles, four tackles for a loss, broke up three passes, added a sack and had a fumble recovery and a forced fumble. He also scored a defensive touchdown. Going into 2017 he was considered Florida's leader on defense and a guy the Gators could really build around as it replaced some key NFL talent in the secondary.

Instead, Harris' season never got off the ground. He suffered a torn Achilles in the summer just before fall camp began, sidelining him for the 2017 campaign. Rather than apply for a sixth year of eligibility with the NCAA, Harris chose to enter the NFL Draft. His Florida career started slowly because he had to rehab extensively from a high school knee injury. Coupled with the torn Achilles, NFL teams will have to do their homework on Harris to determine whether they view him as a player prone to injuries or a guy who simply had a string of bad luck. - Thomas Goldkamp, GatorBait.net