The Baltimore Ravens struggled to find their identity on offense for the first half of last season before committing to the ground game down the stretch. The Ravens hit their stride going into the playoffs and advanced to the divisional round. Aside from injuries and complications brought on by COVID-19, the team had few weaknesses outside of the offensive line.

Since the season concluded, Baltimore has signed veteran offensive guard Kevin Zeitler but they lost edge rushers Yannick Ngakoue and Matt Judon. Offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr.'s situation is ongoing as he is seeking the opportunity to play left tackle elsewhere. Where will the AFC North franchise go in the upcoming NFL Draft? Look no further for answers as we present our Ravens mock draft with all seven rounds.

Round (Overall Pick) Prospect College 1 (27) WR Terrace Marshall Jr. LSU 2 (58) EDGE Jordan Smith UAB 3 (105) OG Trey Hill Georgia 4 (132) OT Brenden Jaimes Nebraska 5 (172) S Brady Breeze Oregon 5 (184) CB Rodarius Williams Oklahoma State 6 (209) TE Kylen Granson SMU

Baltimore did finally land a wide receiver -- Sammy Watkins -- in free agency, but it was just a one-year deal with little commitment. The franchise could be looking for a long-term solution to pair with quarterback Lamar Jackson. With the No. 27 overall selection in this mock, the Ravens add Marshall. Marshall was a successful compliment to Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase last season, but he stepped into a feature role before opting out. He is a bigger receiving threat with a larger range. The Louisiana native will compliment Marquise Brown and Watkins well. His stock is not hurting after a standout Pro Day performance.

In the second round, the decision-makers attack an edge rusher with length. Standing at 6-foot-7, Smith has natural pass rushing abilities and an innate ability to get to the football. Baltimore has a history of churning through pass rushers and the UAB product is the latest response to Ngakoue and Judon departing in free agency.

The interior offensive line has lost some key pieces over the last few offseasons with Matt Skura, Marshal Yanda and Ryan Jensen leaving. Zeitler was an important signing, but the emphasis on rebuilding the starting unit as well as depth remains. Hill has flexibility to play offensive guard or center and provides an extensive run blocking background. The Ravens also add Jaimes, who could potentially start in the event that Brown is moved or, at worst, serve as a swing tackle for the team.

Breeze is a rangy safety capable of working downhill and wrapping up tackles. The investment in Earl Thomas and Tony Jefferson was short-lived and a need exists on the roster. Williams is the brother of Browns cornerback Greedy Williams. At this stage of the draft, teams are looking for value and players that offer special teams potential. The final piece to the draft is Granson. Few teams target tight ends as often as Baltimore. The SMU product gives them functional depth at the position.