Roquan Smith, other prospects whose draft stock changed in CFP championship game

Freshmen stole the headlines in the College Football Playoff title game, but an assortment of future 2018 NFL Draft picks made an impact on Alabama's epic victory.

Because it was just one game, no one went from a sixth-round pick to a first rounder, nor did anyone rise in a similar fashion.

However, in a high-intensity contest with everything on the line, scouts will take an extra look at individual performances in the national title game, and yes, draft stocks were affected. Let's pinpoint which prospects boosted their stock, and whose stock took a slight hit.

Stock Up

Isaiah Wynn, OT/OG

Wynn dominated an outstanding Alabama front all evening and handled an array of stunts well. He single-handedly hurt the stock of Crimson Tide defensive end Da'Shawn Hand. In the run game, Wynn showed his ability to out-leverage defenders and get to the second level to contact linebackers. His stock is steadily rising, even if some teams see him as a guard at the next level.

Deandre Baker, CB

Baker had an interception in the title game and played sound coverage for the vast majority of the evening. As a junior, there's some thought he'll return for his senior campaign in Athens. He showed up big on the grand stage against Alabama.

Lorenzo Carter, DE/OLB

Carter wasn't on the field as much as usual in the national title game, as he's more of a nickel pass-rusher than anything else, and the Crimson Tide went big and ran the football frequently. On his 29 snaps, he did register a handful of quarterback pressures.

Roquan Smith, LB

Smith's stock has been ascending for the past two months, and he capped off his tremendous junior season with a 13-tackle, 2.5-tackle-for-loss outing against Alabama. A few of his stops displayed his excellent speed to the football and came on critical third downs. He was the consensus top off-ball linebacker in the class before this game ... now the top 10 should be in his sights.

Trenton Thompson, NT

Thompson, a sturdy, block-eating nose tackle who devoured running backs all season, saved his best pass-rushing performance against Georgia's best competition of the season. According to Pro Football Focus, he generated four quarterback pressures (one hit, three hurries), which made up nearly a third of the 13 pressures he recorded all season.

Stock Down

Nick Chubb, RB

Chubb's not the type of runner who typically thrives against Alabama. Nick Saban's two-gap defense -- with ultra-talented linemen -- makes it nearly impossible to move the ball up the middle, where Chubb has made a living for four years at Georgia. His stock won't take a huge hit, but it's possible that many view Sony Michel as the Georgia back with more potential in today's NFL.

Alabama

Stock up

Da'Ron Payne, DT

In my profile of Payne, I examined his massive performance in the two College Football Playoff games, which provided a platform for him to demonstrate his plus athletic talents and pass-rushing ability. Here's the deal with Alabama defensive linemen -- they're incredibly well-coached, capable of executing two-gap duties with relative ease, and are almost always stout against the run because of that refined skill and their strength. But that combo gets you drafted in the second round -- or later -- in today's NFL. PFF credited Payne with seven quarterback pressures (two hits, five hurries) against Georgia. He should sneak into the first round.

Levi Wallace, CB

Wallace capped off a breakout season with a steady national title game. He defended one pass and wasn't a liability in coverage. Also, he made some nice plays coming downhill against the run. He probably doesn't have enough of a resume to be a first-round selection, but there's a real chance he goes in the second or third round.

Stock Down

Calvin Ridley, WR

For most of the evening, Ridley was shown up by his younger brother, Riley. Calvin did catch the game-tying touchdown but also dropped a pass and had problems eluding Baker while running his routes. As was the case all season, Ridley was hurt by the passing limitations of Jalen Hurts, but it's not as if the talented wideout exploded once Tua Tagovailoa stepped onto the field in the second half.

Da'Shawn Hand, DE

As detailed above, Hand was thwarted by Wynn time and time again on the outside. He moved around on a few snaps but didn't get much penetration there either. For a big defensive end lacking twitchiness and bend, Hand didn't do anything to prove he can win with power in the national title game.

Tony Brown, CB

Said to be a speedster on the outside, Brown was torched on a 80-yard touchdown pass. Not the best look if your main strength as a defensive back is your speed down the field.