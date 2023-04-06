Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 70.88 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Henry Mondeaux
Summary:
Scott Matlock has a compact frame and good strength that allows him to stack and shed blockers. He displays good first-step quickness and the ability to play multiple spots along the defensive line. Matlock has limited pass-rush production as well as a 12.4% missed tackle rate. He displays good movement skills relative to his size.
Strengths:
- Shows an ability to stack and shed blockers
- Good first-step quickness
- Versatility playing multiple spots on the line
- Good movement skills relative to his size
Weaknesses:
- Limited pass-rush production
- Compact frame lacking length to leverage blockers
- 12.4% missed tackle rate in 2022