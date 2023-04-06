Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 70.88 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Henry Mondeaux

Summary:

Scott Matlock has a compact frame and good strength that allows him to stack and shed blockers. He displays good first-step quickness and the ability to play multiple spots along the defensive line. Matlock has limited pass-rush production as well as a 12.4% missed tackle rate. He displays good movement skills relative to his size.

Strengths:

Shows an ability to stack and shed blockers

Good first-step quickness

Versatility playing multiple spots on the line

Good movement skills relative to his size

Weaknesses: